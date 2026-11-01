Arda Guler's stunning stats create Mourinho dilemma

© Iconsport / Not Mbappe or Bellingham: Why Arda Guler has become almost undroppable for Real Madrid

Jose Mourinho faces an increasingly complicated selection dilemma at Real Madrid, with Arda Guler emerging as one of La Liga's most creative players despite regularly being substituted by the Portuguese manager.

The 21-year-old Turkey international has registered 33 key passes and created 10 big chances in the Spanish top flight this season, figures that place him among the competition's leading attacking playmakers.

Yet Guler has completed none of his eight league starts, raising an intriguing question about his place in Mourinho's plans as competition for attacking positions intensifies.

According to Brazilian outlet Trivela, the former Fenerbahce youngster has become one of Madrid's most influential performers, with his contribution to the team's attacking play extending well beyond his goals and assists.

His performances have taken on additional significance during Vinicius Junior's four-match suspension, while summer signing Yan Diomande has also taken advantage of his opportunities.

With the Brazilian's return approaching and Rodrygo expected to recover from injury in January, Mourinho could soon face some difficult decisions over how to accommodate his attacking options.

?⚪️ Arda Güler has created the MOST chances for Real Madrid this season. https://t.co/lzStdJbUnj — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) October 30, 2026

Arda Guler's remarkable statistics strengthen his Real Madrid case

Guler has contributed three goals and four assists across all competitions this season, but those numbers tell only part of the story.

In La Liga, the Turkish midfielder has scored twice and provided two assists, despite creating 33 shooting opportunities for his teammates.

That puts him level with Barcelona's Lamine Yamal for key passes in the competition, according to figures compiled by Sofascore and highlighted by Trivela.

Even more impressively, Guler has created 10 big chances, the second-highest total in La Liga, while his expected assists figure stands at 3.39.

The discrepancy between his two actual assists and his underlying creative numbers suggests that his contribution has not always been rewarded by his teammates' finishing.

His performances also demonstrate why Mourinho has increasingly used him in different areas of the pitch.

Although frequently deployed on the right, Guler regularly moves into central positions to receive possession, link midfield with attack and deliver passes into dangerous areas.

He has also become an important part of Madrid's set-piece routines, with three of his four assists in all competitions coming from corners or free kicks.

However, his influence in open play has been just as important.

During October's victory over Rayo Vallecano, he produced a precise through ball for Kylian Mbappe to complete the scoring.

Guler also played a significant role in Madrid's 2-1 El Clasico victory over Barcelona, initiating the move that led to Mbappe's decisive goal.

His pass released Eduardo Camavinga, who carried the attack forward before supplying the French striker.

The youngster could have added further assists in that match, having created promising opportunities for both Mbappe and Diomande.

Those contributions have helped Guler develop into a central figure in Madrid's attacking structure, even though Mourinho has continued to manage his minutes carefully.

The Turkish international has started eight of his 10 La Liga appearances this season, without completing any of those starts.

Against Barcelona, he remained on the pitch until the closing stages, marking a departure from several earlier matches in which he had been withdrawn considerably sooner.

There is no suggestion that the substitutions reflect a disagreement between Guler and Mourinho, but the pattern is striking given the midfielder's creative output.

© Iconsport / Cesar Cebolla / Pressinphoto

Mourinho faces difficult decisions as Real Madrid's attacking options return

Guler's growing importance comes at a time when Madrid's attacking hierarchy is becoming increasingly crowded.

Mbappe has already scored 14 goals this season, establishing himself as the side's principal attacking reference point.

Jude Bellingham has also remained a regular under Mourinho, although his role has evolved towards carrying the ball through midfield and contributing to Madrid's build-up play.

Meanwhile, Diomande has made an increasingly compelling case for regular selection.

The summer arrival has recorded six goal involvements in his last five appearances, making the most of the opportunity created by Vinicius's suspension.

That combination of form and tactical flexibility presents Mourinho with an intriguing problem.

Guler's creativity has become particularly valuable, but the manager must also consider how to reintegrate Vinicius, who is eligible to return after the November international break.

The Brazilian is serving a four-match suspension following his dismissal against Villarreal and has therefore been unavailable during Madrid's recent winning run.

Rodrygo's anticipated return in January would add another experienced attacking option, although his recovery from a knee injury remains an important consideration.

For Mourinho, the challenge is not simply deciding which players deserve to start. It is finding a combination that preserves Madrid's ability to create chances while maintaining the balance that has contributed to their improved results.

Guler's versatility could work in his favour, particularly given his ability to operate between midfield and the right flank.

However, his repeated substitutions suggest that Mourinho has not yet settled on how best to use the Turkish international over the course of a full match.

Madrid face Racing Santander on Sunday before travelling to AEK Athens in the Champions League and Valencia in La Liga next week.

Those fixtures offer further opportunities to assess Guler's importance before Vinicius becomes available again.

With 33 key passes already to his name, the Turkey international has developed a compelling statistical argument for retaining his place, regardless of which attacking stars return to contention.