Preview: Queens Park Rangers vs Burnley - prediction, team news, lineups

Queens Park Rangers will be looking to bounce back when they welcome Burnley to Loftus Road on Tuesday evening.

The hosts currently sit ninth in the Championship table, while the visitors are 22nd.

Match preview

QPR will be eager to respond after a 4-1 defeat at Southampton on Saturday, which followed an emphatic 5-0 home victory over Swansea City a week earlier.

Richard Kone scored four goals across those two matches, having struck a hat-trick against the Swans, and the R's have now found the back of the net 10 times in their last four league outings.

However, they have also conceded eight goals in that same time and head coach Julien Stephan will be keen to shore up his backline.

QPR are in the running for promotion this season and sit just two points off the playoffs, meaning they could move into the top eight if results go their way on Tuesday.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Burnley, meanwhile, remain in the bottom three after a goalless draw with Portsmouth in Fabio Celestini's first match in charge.

The Clarets were frustrated by Portsmouth's defence, taking a total of 18 shots as they looked to pick up a first home win of the season.

Celestini praised his side's "spirit" after the game, calling the performance a "first step but not enough".

That clean sheet was an improvement after Burnley were thumped 4-1 by Lincoln in what proved to be Nicky Hayen's final game in charge, but they must start to make dramatic changes.

Burnley have managed just one victory all season, but could move out of the relegation zone if they win and Watford lose on Tuesday.

Queens Park Rangers Championship form:

Burnley Championship form:

Team News

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

QPR will be hoping Kone can continue his good form up front alongside Paul Smyth.

Kwame Poku and Harvey Vale are expected to start out wide, while Glen Kamara and Jonathan Varane should continue their midfield partnership.

Burnley will be keen for veteran striker Jamie Vardy to find some form, having managed just one goal in six games so far, and he is expected to lead the line.

Largie Ramazani and Marcus Edwards could continue out wide, with Andreas Hountondji, Reo Hatate and Josh Laurent set to start in midfield.

Queens Park Rangers possible starting lineup:

Charles; Adamson, Edwards, Dunne, Kemper; Poku, Varane, Kamara, Vale; Smyth, Kone

Burnley possible starting lineup:

Coudert; Walker, Ekdal, Julio, Pires; Hatate, Hountondji; Edwards, Laurent, Ramazani; Vardy

We say: Queens Park Rangers 2-1 Burnley

QPR are an unpredictable team at the moment, while Burnley have entered a new era under Celestini. However, QPR should have enough attacking quality to beat a Burnley side that has only picked up one win all season.

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