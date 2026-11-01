Preview: Watford vs Lincoln City - prediction, team news, lineups

Watford will be looking to get back to winning ways when they welcome Lincoln City to Vicarage Road on Tuesday evening.

The hosts currently sit 21st in the Championship table, just two points above the relegation zone, while the visitors are 16th.

Match preview

Watford's 3-2 defeat at Norwich City on Saturday was particularly damaging because they were 2-0 up at half-time thanks to a Myron Boadu brace.

However, the Hornets conceded three times in 17 minutes after the break, with head coach Alessio Dionisi admitting afterwards that he "didn't understand why" his side capitulated.

It was their second consecutive league defeat, following a 1-0 loss at Wolves, and they have won only picked one with in their last five league games.

Watford are now hovering nervously above the bottom three and could slip into the relegation zone if results do not go their way on Tuesday.

© Imago

Lincoln failed to follow up an impressive 4-1 win over Burnley at the weekend as they suffered a 3-1 home defeat to Birmingham City.

Co-head coach Chris Cohen admitted after the game that his side got "a little bit frantic", but insisted there were "some bits we're pleased with" that they will be looking to build on.

The Imps have collected four points from their last six league matches, with the victory over Burnley and a 2-2 draw at Millwall their only positive results in that sequence.

Lincoln remain 16th in the table with 15 points, although the 23 goals they have conceded is among the highest totals in the division.

Watford Championship form:

Lincoln City Championship form:

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Every Second Media

Boadu will lead the line for Watford alongside Iker Bravo after bagging a brace against Norwich.

Hector Kyprianou is also expected to start in midfield along with Edo Kayembe and Martin Payero.

Lincoln could bring Tom Bayliss in for Varfolomeev after he came off the bench to score against Birmingham.

Mikel Ladefoged is expected to continue up front, having made three goal contributions in his last two games.

Watford possible starting lineup:

Ravaglia; Diatta, Mlacic, Pollock, Keben, Zemura; Kayembe, Payero; Kyprianou; Bravo, Boadu

Lincoln City possible starting lineup:

Wickens; Coubis; Elerewe, Bradley, Reach; Konak, Bayliss; Hackett, House, Jefferies; Ladefoged

We say: Watford 1-1 Lincoln City

Both sides have struggled in recent weeks and we are expecting a close, hard-fought clash on Tuesday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.