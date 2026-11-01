Preview: Preston North End vs Sheffield United - prediction, team news, lineups

Preston North End will be looking to pick up a much-needed victory when they welcome Sheffield United to Deepdale on Tuesday.

The hosts currently sit bottom of the Championship, while the visitors are 10th.

Match preview

Preston head into Tuesday's fixture rooted to the bottom of the table after losing 2-0 at Stoke City on Saturday, their fourth defeat in five league matches under new boss Graham Alexander.

The Lilywhites have only picked up one point under Alexander and have now gone nearly two months without a Championship victory.

Their return of 10 goals from 13 league outings is the lowest in the division, while the 27 they have conceded is the highest.

Alexander's side desperately need to find some form if they are to avoid relegation to League One this season as they currently sit six points from safety.

© Imago / Sportimage

Sheffield United, meanwhile, travel with some momentum after beating Wrexham 1-0 at Bramall Lane on Friday, with Ben Brereton Díaz scoring the only goal.

That result extended their unbeaten league run to three matches, following a 1-0 victory over Bristol City and a 1-1 draw with Derby County.

Chris Wilder's side have collected 10 points from their last five Championship games and now sit just three points off the playoffs.

It is worth noting that Preston did the double over the Blades last season, beating them 3-2 in both fixtures, having failed to pick up a win in their last eight meetings.

Preston North End Championship form:

Sheffield United Championship form:

Team News

© Iconsport / Sportimage, Sportimage Ltd / Alamy

Preston could hand Thierry Small a start after he replaced Brad Potts at half time against Stoke, while Johnny Kenny is expected to continue up front.

Leo Leroy and Jordan Thompson are likely to start in midfield, with Andrew Hughes, Jordan Storey and Odeluga Offiah lining up in defence.

Sheffield United may have to make at least three changes, with Liam Kitching suspended after picking up a fifth yellow card against Wrexham and wingers Tahith Chong and Romelle Donovan both forced off with potential injuries.

Mark McGuinness, Tom Cannon and Tyrese Campbell could replace the trio, while Brereton Diaz is set to continue up front after scoring his first league goal this season.

Preston North End possible starting lineup:

Iversen; Offiah, Storey, Hughes; Small, Thompson, Leroy, Vukcevic; Lang, Kenny, Burgzorg

Sheffield United possible starting lineup:

Cooper; Choudhury, Tanganga, McGuinness, Burrows; Cannon, Peck, Phillips, Campbell; Ayew, Brereton Diaz

We say: Preston North End 0-2 Sheffield United

Preston have been in woeful form, while Sheffield United are on the rise and looking to challenge for promotion. As a result, we are backing the Blades to pick up a big win.

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