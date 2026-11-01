Harry Kane makes admission after Ballon d'Or nightmare

Harry Kane has admitted that he could have played for another hour without scoring after enduring a frustrating first appearance since winning the 2026 Ballon d'Or.

The England captain missed a penalty and failed to register a single shot on target as Bayern Munich were held to a dramatic 2-2 draw by Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Arena on Saturday evening.

It was an unexpected outcome to a remarkable week for the 33-year-old, who had been presented with football's most prestigious individual award in London on Monday, becoming the first English winner since Michael Owen in 2001.

Kane received a special tribute from Bayern before kick-off, entering the pitch separately from his teammates and displaying the trophy alongside his family in front of 75,000 supporters.

However, the celebrations gave way to an unusually difficult evening in front of goal, prompting the former Tottenham Hotspur striker to deliver a candid assessment of his performance.

Already a club legend! ❤️? Harry Kane with a few words to the fans ?❤ https://t.co/K85U3spcz4 — FC Bayern (@FCBayernEN) October 31, 2026

Kane admits he could have played another hour without scoring

Speaking to reporters after the Klassiker, Kane acknowledged that he had fallen below his usual standards, although he was equally disappointed with Bayern's collective display.

"Today probably wasn't my best performance or the team's best performance, but that's just life," the England international said, as quoted by AFP.

"That's just part of being a striker, a footballer.

"I probably could have been out there for another hour today and the ball wouldn't have gone in the back of the net."

Kane's frustration was understandable given the opportunities he had to add another goal to his impressive tally.

With Bayern leading 1-0 early in the second half, he stepped up to take a penalty after Felix Nmecha was penalised for handball.

The striker struck his effort against the crossbar, squandering a chance to double the hosts' advantage.

According to Opta, it was only the second penalty Kane had failed to convert in 27 Bundesliga attempts, with his previous miss coming against Wolfsburg in May.

His difficulties continued when a misplaced pass was intercepted by Nico Schlotterbeck during the move that ended with Serhou Guirassy bringing Dortmund level.

Kane subsequently struck the woodwork again, although that effort would not have counted because of an offside decision.

Perhaps the most revealing statistic was his overall shooting record: six attempts, none of which hit the target.

Opta noted that only one player had registered more shots without testing the goalkeeper in a Bundesliga game this season.

Yet Kane still made an important contribution, heading Joshua Kimmich's cross back across goal for Dayot Upamecano to restore Bayern's lead.

That assist took his tally to 10 direct goal involvements in eight league appearances this season, comprising four goals and six assists.

The figures provide some perspective on an evening that was disappointing by the standards of the newly crowned Ballon d'Or winner, rather than evidence of a prolonged loss of form.

Kane, who scored 73 goals for club and country last season, was reluctant to dwell on the setback.

"You have to take it on the chin sometimes. It was an incredible week, but the focus for sure now is on the games ahead," he added.

© Iconsport / Tom Weller/dpa

England captain turns attention to Atletico Madrid challenge

Kane's determination to move forward comes at an important moment for Bayern, whose demanding fixture schedule has been complicated by fresh injury concerns.

Ismael Saibari, Serge Gnabry and Michael Olise were all forced off during Saturday's draw, leaving the German champions facing uncertainty over several attacking options.

Those setbacks add to the absences of Jamal Musiala and Luis Diaz, potentially increasing Bayern's dependence on their leading striker.

The club are also temporarily without head coach Vincent Kompany on the touchline as he continues his recovery from a health problem, with assistant Aaron Danks overseeing the team against Dortmund.

Bayern face another significant examination on Tuesday, November 3, when they travel to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

Kane has already indicated that he expects to be available for the encounter, while stressing that the squad will need to cope with a demanding run of fixtures.

"For Atletico, I'll be ready to go. It's an important game for us," he told Bulinews.

"We're going to a really tough place away from home so we're going to need everyone to step up."

Bayern remain unbeaten in the Bundesliga after eight matches, although Dortmund's late equaliser ensured that the title rivals stayed level on 18 points, with the Bavarians ahead on goal difference.

For Kane, the immediate challenge is to rediscover the finishing touch that helped him claim the Ballon d'Or.

His performance against Dortmund was a reminder that even Europe's most prolific forwards can experience difficult afternoons, but the England captain will have an early opportunity to respond in Madrid.