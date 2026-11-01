Aston Villa predicted lineup vs. Barcelona: Leon Goretzka dropped in double change

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery could make two changes to his starting lineup for Tuesday's Champions League battle with Barcelona at Camp Nou.

The Lions are searching for a fourth win from four European contests this season, having already got the better of Club Brugge, Fenerbahce and Viking FK while netting 12 goals along the way.

Emery will still be missing Amadou Onana (knee), Matteo Ruggeri (thigh) and Aaron Wan-Bissaka (thigh) for Tuesday's glamour tie, but Villa are otherwise in good nick for matchday four.

Nicolas Jackson was not spotted in training photos before Saturday's 1-1 Premier League draw with Fulham, but the Senegal international started and scored against the Cottagers to take his total to eight goals from 12 games in a Villa kit.

Jackson will undoubtedly lead the line at Camp Nou, likely with John McGinn and Johan Manzambi in support, but Emery may choose to lean on the experience of Emiliano Buendia as Alysson makes way.

Leon Goretzka, who was part of the Bayern Munich team that demolished Barcelona 8-2 in 2020, made his full Premier League debut on Saturday, but the German could also make way for Joao Gomes as Emery plays it safe with his fitness.

Rejuvenated in a claret kit, Victor Lindelof will once again join forces with Pau Torres, who lost seven of his eight meetings with Barcelona during his time at Villarreal from 2016 to 2023.

Zion Suzuki's own-goal blunder gifted Fulham a point at Villa Park, but there is no chance of the Japan international making way in Catalonia.

Aston Villa possible starting lineup:

Suzuki; Cash, Lindelof, Torres, Maatsen; Kamara, Gomes; McGinn, Manzambi, Buendia; Jackson

> Barcelona predicted lineup vs. Aston Villa