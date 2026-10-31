Premier League: Fulham aiming to end 12-year losing run in Aston Villa away trip

Fulham will be aiming to end a 12-year losing run in Saturday's Premier League meeting with Aston Villa at Villa Park.

Like Villa, Fulham head into the league encounter on the back of a midweek defeat in the EFL Cup fourth round.

The Cottagers fell to a narrow 1-0 loss against Crystal Palace at Craven Cottage, denying them a second consecutive quarter-final appearance.

Fulham will now turn their focus to their pursuit of a third consecutive Premier League win after recording back-to-back 1-0 victories over Hull City and Coventry City.

They have the opportunity to clinch three consecutive Premier League victories without conceding for the first time since April 2019.

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Fulham aiming to end long wait for Villa Park win

However, if they are to achieve their feat, the West London club will have to end their 12-year wait for a win at Villa Park.

Their most recent away victory against Villa took place in April 2014, when Kieran Richardson and Hugo Rodallega netted in a 2-1 success.

Since then, Fulham have suffered seven consecutive defeats at Villa Park, five of which took place in the Premier League.

In fact, they have failed to score more than one goal in any of those seven losses, while they have conceded at least two goals in four of those defeats.

They slumped to a 3-1 defeat in last season's away meeting despite taking a third-minute lead through Raul Jimenez.

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Fulham searching for back-to-back away wins

Fulham have struggled on their travels in 2026, having won just two of their 14 away league games in the calendar year (D5, L7).

However, one of those victories took place in their most recent road trip against Coventry, which means Fulham now have the chance to win back-to-back away league games for the first time since December 2025.

In regard to team news, Fulham boss Alvaro Arbeloa has confirmed there are no new injury concerns after the midweek defeat to Palace.

Ryan Sessegnon will serve the final game of his three-match ban after being sent off in the closing stages against Hull.