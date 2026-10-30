Man United transfer news: Red Devils eyeing swoop for 'standout' Fulham star

Manchester United have reportedly identified Fulham defender Calvin Bassey as a potential option for their future transfer business.

The Red Devils have conceded seven goals across their last two competitive matches: a 4-1 defeat to Como in the Champions League and a 3-0 Premier League loss against Bournemouth.

While the focus has been on Michael Carrick's future after those results, the manner of the two losses highlighted a clear weakness in Man United's backline.

Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven are two young centre-backs who still have room to develop and work to do to prove they can be key players for a club of Man United's stature.

Harry Maguire is a regular fixture in the side, but he will turn 34 in March and is in the final year of his current contract.

© Iconsport / Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Man United keeping tabs on Bassey

Lisandro Martinez, who is also out of contract next summer, faces an uncertain future following his criticism towards the club hierarchy after the defeat to Atletico Madrid.

Meanwhile, Matthijs de Ligt has only just made his return from a lengthy injury absence and needs time to prove he can stay fit for a long period of time.

With all that in mind, Man United need to bolster their central defensive options in the upcoming transfer windows.

According to TEAMtalk, the Red Devils are keeping a close eye on Fulham's Bassey ahead of the winter market.

The report describes Bassey as one of the 'standout' performers for Fulham this term, despite the Cottagers struggling for consistent results under Alvaro Arbeloa.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Man United face competition from two other Premier League clubs

Man United are not the only Premier League side showing a keen interest, with Everton and Newcastle United also said to be among the centre-back's suitors.

Outside of England, Inter Milan, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig could offer Bassey the chance to try a new challenge away from the Premier League.

The Nigeria international is out of contract at the end of the season, although Fulham have an option to extend by a further 12 months.

Despite that option, Bassey's suitors may still see an opportunity to pull off a cut-price deal for the 26-year-old defender.