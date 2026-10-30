Liverpool transfer news: Reds discover Valencia's 'likely' Harvey Elliott plan amid loan struggles

Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott is reportedly at risk of seeing his loan spell at Valencia cut short.

Elliott experienced a difficult loan spell at Aston Villa last summer, where he was restricted to just nine appearances due to a clause that would have seen the Villans activate the obligation to buy clause if he had featured in 10 matches.

With Villa unwilling to sign him on a permanent deal, Elliott returned to Liverpool for pre-season before he joined Valencia on a season-long loan move with hopes of reigniting his career.

However, he has found it tough going in his short time in Spain, having had to settle for six substitute appearances in La Liga.

Elliott, who is yet to start for Valencia, was sent off in Valencia's most recent outing against rivals Villarreal, picking up two yellow cards in quick succession for dissent.

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Elliott battling to continue Valencia stay

With Elliott yet to produce his best form in Spain, he now faces a battle to see out his full season-long loan deal.

Journalist Julian Burgos has told the Daily Mail that Valencia are 'likely' to end Elliott's loan spell early if the option arises in the new year.

Burgos points to the change in Valencia's sporting department as one of the main reasons why Valencia may look to cut short the midfielder's loan deal in January.

Elliott arrived when Carlos Corberan was in the dugout, but Valencia have since experienced a change of head coach and sporting director.

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Elliott still has opportunities to prove himself

Former Mexico boss Javier Aguirre is the man who has been tasked with leading Valencia's survival fight, while Braulio Vazquez has returned to the club as the new sporting director.

Vazquez is drawing up plans for his first transfer window, which is seen as a crucial one for a club that is currently languishing in 19th spot in La Liga.

The Valencia sporting director may look to free up salary space by parting ways with one of the club’s highest earners in Elliott.

The Liverpool loanee will be suspended for Sunday’s away clash against Valencia’s Elche, but he still has an opportunity to prove himself before January, especially as the club are in need of inspiration as they battle to stay in the top flight.

Elliott will be available for the home meeting with Real Madrid in Valencia’s outing before the international break, and will then have four further opportunities to impress between November 21 and the start of January.