Liverpool injury, suspension list and return dates for Arsenal: Dominik Szoboszlai, Victor Munoz latest

Liverpool will hope to drag themselves into the Premier League title race by beating Arsenal at Anfield on Sunday.

Sitting in fourth place with 15 points from eight matchweeks, Andoni Iraola's side trail the Gunners by six points.

While the Reds have now won five consecutive games, they head into their next game with several injury concerns.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Liverpool’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of their Premier League fixture against Arsenal.

DOMINIK SZOBOSZLAI

© Iconsport / Paul Terry / Sportimage

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: November 1 (vs. Arsenal)

Midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai sat out the Reds' 3-0 defeat to Manchester City on October 11 with a hamstring issue, and after returning to the XI against Brentford on October 17, he had to be substituted due to the same problem.

Iraola suggested that there was a small chance that he could have been fit for the club's EFL Cup victory against Chelsea on October 28, and while he missed that game and has more days to recover before facing Arsenal, he is a significant doubt.

VICTOR MUNOZ

© Imago / Craig Mercer

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: November 1 (vs. Arsenal)

Victor Munoz picked up a knock to his knee against Brentford, and the pain caused him to miss Liverpool's Champions League win over Villarreal, their Premier League victory against Brighton in matchweek eight and their win against Chelsea on October 28.

The winger avoided a serious knee problem and has not been ruled out of this clash, but he remains a major doubt.

JEREMIE FRIMPONG

© Iconsport / Marty Jean-Louis/Sipa USA

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: November 22 (vs. Manchester United)

Speedster Jeremie Frimpong was brought on at half time against Brentford but had to be replaced just seven minutes later with a hamstring injury.

The right-back is set to be sidelined for around a month, and Iraola stated on October 19, "It’s going to be difficult, I think, before the [November international] break. We will try but it's going to be difficult to have him."

HUGO EKITIKE

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Achilles

Possible return date: December 26 (vs. Hull City)

Striker Hugo Ekitike has been out of action since rupturing his Achilles against Paris Saint-Germain in April, and is going through rehabilitation following surgery on the tear.

The Frenchman is unlikely to take to the pitch for at least another couple of months, but has been included in Liverpool's squad for the Champions League league-phase, and could return during the festive period.

GIOVANNI LEONI

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: January 2 (vs. Coventry City)

Nineteen-year-old centre-back Giovanni Leoni is another long-term absentee for Liverpool, having suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury on his debut in September 2025.

Speaking on October 15, Iraola revealed that the defender has faced a setback, saying, "It’s taking more time than we wanted. The plan was to train with the team in this past international break [but] probably it’s going to be in the next [one]."

CONOR BRADLEY

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: November 22 (vs. Manchester United)

Right-back Conor Bradley has been unavailable since picking up a major knee injury against Arsenal in January, though he is planning a return this autumn.

The academy graduate has yet to join team training, but is making progress in his rehabilitation and started doing ball work earlier this month.

LIVERPOOL SUSPENSION LIST

Liverpool have no players suspended for this match.