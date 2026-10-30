Preview: Paris FC vs Monaco - prediction, team news, lineups

Paris FC will put their undefeated home record on the line Sunday as they host Monaco at Stade Jean-Bouin in a bid to reach the top five in Ligue 1.

Last Saturday, Paris dropped to sixth after Lens beat them 2-1, while Les Monegasques sit fourth after drawing Lille 1-1 last week.

Match preview

Less than a week after their last-gasp home win over Rennes (4-3), Paris FC failed to close out Lens, losing for the first time all season after scoring first.

On Sunday, Liam Rosenior will hope that his team can avoid suffering successive league defeats for the first team since he took over, with Paris losing two of their last three outings.

Heading into this weekend, they boast the third-best expected goal difference in Ligue 1 (5.5) but have allowed more goals in their last two top flight games (five) than they had in their opening six matches of the season (four).

They can stretch their unbeaten run at home in this competition to seven matches, dating back to last season, dropping points only once during that run.

Since returning to the French top flight a season ago, this side have not lost a single home game in Ligue 1 when netting the opening goal.

Paris FC can claim a third straight Ligue 1 win over Monaco on Sunday, having won both meetings last season by a combined margin of 5-1.

© Iconsport / Philippe Lecoeur

While they have been strong in Europe all season long, Monaco have regressed domestically after a strong start to the campaign.

They boast a perfect record in the Conference League but have dropped points in three straight Ligue 1 affairs after winning four of those first five outings.

With a defeat or draw on matchday nine, they would equal their longest winless run in this competition from last season.

While Filipe Luis has seen his side suffer a slight setback, only two points separate them from the league-leaders Paris Saint-Germain ahead of matchday nine.

While they have created the joint-third-fewest big chances in the league so far (16), the Principality club have made up for that with a strong defensive game, conceding the third-fewest goals per match domestically alongside Lyon (0.9).

Monaco have won two of their last three Ligue 1 outings played in Paris, but have not beaten Paris FC away from home in the top flight since clobbering them 7-1 in 1979.

Paris FC Ligue 1 form:

Monaco Ligue 1 form:

Monaco form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

It is unlikely Jonathan Ikone will be available for Paris FC as he deals with a leg injury, Nhao Sangui and Adama Camara have muscle strains, while Rudy Matondo and Hamari Traore are questionable due to knocks.

Kevin Trapp will hope to return from an illness that kept him out last week, and Luca Koleosho is doubtful after picking up a thigh strain shortly after scoring against Lens.

At Monaco, Ansu Fati is questionable after injuring his thigh last week, while Eric Dier has a muscle strain and Stanis Idumbo is doubtful because a knock.

Edan Diop scored 16 minutes from the end last Sunday to rescue his team a point against Lille while up a man.

Paris FC possible starting lineup:

Trapp; Mbemba, Coppola, Mbow, Otavio; Lopez, Lees-Melou; Kebbal, Pagis, Simon; Sinayoko

Monaco possible starting lineup:

Hradecky; Vanderson, Sane, Teze, Mawissa; Camara, Zakaria; Coulibaly, Abline, Golovin; Brunner

We say: Paris FC 1-2 Monaco

Paris FC seem to have lost much of that early-season momentum and look much more vulnerable at the back, something we believe a resilient Monaco side can take advantage of.

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