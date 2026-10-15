Preview: Paris FC vs Rennes - prediction, team news, lineups

Two sides separated by just two points in the Ligue 1 table will meet this weekend as Paris FC host Rennes on Sunday at Stade Jean-Bouin in the French capital.

Last Saturday, Paris dropped to fifth after a 1-0 loss at Lorient, while Stade Rennais climbed to third with an impressive 4-1 win over Auxerre.

Match preview

They suffered their first defeat of the Ligue 1 campaign last weekend, and on Sunday Paris FC will aim to remain unbeaten domestically at home.

Liam Rosenior’s men have won two of their three league outings this season on home soil, conceding just once over that stretch.

Since last season, this club have won four of their last five home matches in this competition, dropping just two points over that stretch.

Meanwhile, they will hope to avoid suffering successive defeats for the first time domestically in 2026, while they could equal their longest top-flight goalless run from last season if they fail to score on Sunday (two games).

Under Rosenior, this side boast the league's best expected goals conceded ratio (3.9) while allowing the joint-fewest goals in the top flight thus far (four).

Paris FC could win their first competitive match against Rennes this weekend since 1980, when they blanked them 1-0 in a Second Division outing.

© Iconsport / Baptiste Fernandez

It did not take Rennes long to get their Ligue 1 campaign back on track, following up a 4-0 defeat versus Lyon with an emphatic victory last week in Brittany.

While they have scored eight top flight goals at home this season, Franck Haise’s men have not found the back of the net in their last two competitive games outside of Roazhon Park.

They will enter this contest having netted multiple goals in two successive competitive outings, coming back to beat OFI 2-1 this week for their first triumph in the League Phase of the Europa League this season.

Entering matchday seven, the Brittany side are averaging the joint-highest goals-per-game ratio in Ligue 1 alongside Brest (2.0).

Rennes have won two of their last three league encounters as the visitors when netting first, including a 2-1 win at Angers earlier in the campaign.

This weekend Les Rennais can win a fourth successive competitive match against Paris FC, beating them in the French capital last season 1-0.

Paris FC Ligue 1 form:

Rennes Ligue 1 form:

Rennes form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Ewen Gavet

Due to a hamstring strain, Paris FC will likely not have Nhoa Sangui available for this one, while Emmanuel Mbemba Nlandu was an unused substitute last week after returning from a leg injury.

Samir Chergui will be a question mark on Sunday as the Algerian defender was taken off last week after suffering from knee discomfort.

Haise made three changes to the Rennes starting 11 in between their Ligue 1 triumph over Auxerre and their Europa League win versus OFI, with Przemyslaw Frankowski, Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal and Sebastian Szymanski coming into the lineup on Thursday.

Last season’s top goalscorer in Ligue 1, Esteban Lepaul, netted on matchday six, with Boulaye Dia scoring a brace and Adrien Thomasson also scoring, while Aboubakar Nagida and Ait Boudlal netted in the latter stages to give them maximum points in their last Europa League match.

Paris FC possible starting lineup:

Trapp; Camara, Otavio, Coppola, Traore; Lopez, Lees-Melou; Kebbal, Pagis, Koleosho; Sinayoko

Rennes possible starting lineup:

Samba; Reynolds, Cresswell, Ait Boudlal, Nagida; Rongier; Camara, Thomasson; Al-Taamari, Lepaul, Soumare

We say: Paris FC 1-2 Rennes

As strong as Paris FC have been, we believe Rennes' attacking quality will shine through and earn a narrow win this weekend.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.