Sunday's Ligue 1 prediction, including Paris FC vs Monaco and Marseille vs Toulouse

Today's Ligue 1 predictions focus on key clashes involving sides in the early European push, as Lyon host Angers, Paris FC welcome Monaco to the capital and Marseille take on Toulouse at the Stade Velodrome.

© Iconsport / Baptiste Fernandez

Strasbourg will hope to climb out of the Ligue 1 relegation playoff zone with a victory on Sunday at Stade de la Meinau against Auxerre.

The Alsatian club dropped to 16th after a 3-0 defeat at Rennes on matchday eight, while Auxerre sit three points above them in 12th after drawing Le Mans 1-1.

We say: Strasbourg 2-0 Auxerre

As improved as Auxerre have been lately, they have looked out of sorts defensively away from home all season which is why we believe Strasbourg will return to winning ways.

>Strasbourg vs. Auxerre preview

© Iconsport / Philippe Lecoeur

Lyon will hope to remain unbeaten at home in Ligue 1 this season as they return to Groupama Stadium on Sunday to face Angers.

A 2-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain on Monday dropped Les Gones down to fifth, while Angers sit 14th, having drawn Lorient 0-0 last time out.

We say: Lyon 1-0 Angers

While Angers can keep matches close, doing so against a team with Lyon's depth we doubt they can fend them off for 90 minutes.

>Lyon vs Angers preview

© Iconsport / Philippe Lecoeur

Paris FC will put their undefeated home record on the line Sunday as they host Monaco at Stade Jean-Bouin in a bid to reach the top five in Ligue 1.

Last Saturday, Paris dropped to sixth after Lens beat them 2-1, while Les Monegasques sit fourth after drawing Lille 1-1 last week.

We say: Paris FC 1-2 Monaco

Paris FC seem to have lost much of that early-season momentum and look much more vulnerable at the back, something we believe a resilient Monaco side can take advantage of.

>Paris FC vs Monaco preview

Marseille vs Toulouse (Sunday, 7:45pm)

© Iconsport / Sylvain Thomas

Sunday’s Ligue 1 action concludes with Marseille welcoming Toulouse to Stade Velodrome on matchday nine.

A 4-3 win versus Le Havre put Les Olympians up to eighth in the table, while Toulouse sit 11th, drawing Troyes 0-0 the last time around.

We say: Marseille 3-2 Toulouse

These are two aggressive teams that leave a lot of gaps in behind and in the end we believe the attacking power of Marseille will carry them through.

>Marseille vs Toulouse preview