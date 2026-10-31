Preview: Atalanta BC vs. Parma - prediction, team news, lineups

The final fixture of matchday 10 in Serie A pits Atalanta BC against struggling Parma, with the visitors looking to escape the bottom three by bettering Fiorentina's result.

The Emilians can draw encouragement from Atalanta's four-match winless run, which included a thrilling 4-4 draw with Frosinone on their last appearance at Gewiss Stadium in gameweek eight.

Match preview

Atalanta are winless in four matches since beating Pafos 3-1 in the Conference League, days after overcoming promoted Venezia by the same scoreline in early October.

The victory over Venezia remains La Dea's most recent Serie A success, although not for want of trying: Maurizio Sarri's men nearly pegged AC Milan back after trailing 3-0 in an eventual 3-2 defeat and have since drawn 4-4 with Frosinone and 2-2 with Fiorentina.

The Nerazzurri sit just six points clear of danger and six behind Frosinone in the final European qualification spot as the Serie A table begins to take shape.

With 10 of their 11 points earned in front of their supporters, Sarri's men enter Monday's fixture seeking a fourth home league victory that could move them closer to sixth place.

Having won seven of their last 10 meetings with Parma, the Bergamaschi will back themselves to improve that record against the Emilians and claim their first victory in five matches.

© Imago / Marco Canoniero

Alberto Gilardino's men are clear underdogs ahead of the encounter, with the Crusaders arriving without a victory since late September.

They have failed to build on that 2-1 success over Daniele De Rossi's Genoa, suffering consecutive 3-0 defeats to Inter Milan and Torino before losing 2-1 to Lazio in gameweek eight.

While the Emilia-Romagna outfit came close to beating Udinese, they were thwarted by Maduka Okoye, who saved Adrian Bernabe's 69th-minute penalty as the match ended goalless at the Tardini.

That point was insufficient to lift Gilardino's men out of the bottom three, but a draw could suffice this time, provided Sassuolo beat Fiorentina in Monday's earlier fixture.

Even that appears a tall order at a ground that has brought considerable pain over the past decade: Parma have lost five of their last six trips to Bergamo, conceding 16 goals without reply across those defeats, although they claimed a rare 3-2 victory in May 2025.

Atalanta BC Serie A form:

Atalanta BC form (all competitions):

Parma Serie A form:

Team News

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Franck Kessie and Thomas Kristensen are touch-and-go for Atalanta, while Giacomo Raspadori, Gianluca Scamacca, Raoul Bellanova (thigh), Isak Hien, Sead Kolasinac, Odilon Kossounou and Gianluca Gaetano are all sidelined.

Those injuries leave La Dea without several match-winners, although leading scorer Nikola Krstovic will hope to add to his six league goals, which place him behind Gustavo Varela on nine and Donyell Malen and Antonio Raimondo on eight apiece.

Lautaro Valenti and Nesta Elphege both face late fitness tests to determine their availability for Parma on Monday.

The league's lowest scorers have netted just five times in nine matches, with David Romero and Simone Lontani contributing two goals apiece to underline their shortage of match-winning options.

Atalanta BC possible starting lineup:

Carnesecchi; Zappacosta, Scalvini, Obric, Bernasconi; Pasalic, Ederson; Elmas, De Ketelaere, Rowe; Krstovic

Parma possible starting lineup:

Corvi; Diego Carlos, Troilo, Drobnic; Delprato, Sierro, Keita, Valeri; Bernabe; Toure, Romero

We say: Atalanta BC 2-0 Parma

Atalanta's defensive frailties have prolonged their winless run, but facing a Parma side with just five goals from nine league matches offers an opportunity to restore some solidity.

With 10 of their 11 points earned at home and Krstovic providing a reliable scoring threat, La Dea have our backing to return to winning ways.

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