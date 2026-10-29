Thursday's Serie A predictions including Fiorentina vs. Atalanta, Frosinone vs. Lecce

Today's Serie A predictions include Fiorentina's clash with Atalanta BC in Florence, and a contest between early-season high flyers Frosinone and Lecce.

© Imago / Emmefoto

After netting four goals in consecutive games, free-scoring Frosinone will try to extend their strong start to the Serie A season when they welcome Lecce to Stadio Stirpe on Thursday.



Sitting five points above their visitors, the Canarini have surpassed all expectations since gaining promotion, and they were involved in an eight-goal thriller last time out.

We say: Frosinone 2-1 Lecce

Ahead within one minute last weekend, Frosinone have scored nine goals in the first 30 minutes so far - more than any other Serie A side. By contrast, slow starters Lecce have conceded a league-high eight goals inside the opening half-hour.

So, the hosts can get their noses in front, before claiming maximum points and extending an incredible start to the season.

> Frosinone vs. Lecce preview

© Imago / Nicolo Campo

Thwarted by late goals last week, Fiorentina and Atalanta BC will both be keen to end their winless streak when they meet at Stadio Franchi on Thursday.

While the Viola let victory slip through their grasp against the reigning Serie A champions, La Dea ultimately settled for one point from an eight-goal thriller on home turf.

We say: Fiorentina 2-1 Atalanta BC

While both teams have recently struggled amid a tricky run of fixtures, Atalanta's form may actually be more concerning - and their injury-hit defence is getting leakier by the game.

Sarri's side are also woeful on the road, so Fiorentina can follow their near-miss against Inter with a big midweek win.

> Fiorentina vs. Atalanta BC preview