Preview: Sheffield United vs Wrexham - prediction, team news, lineups

Wrexham will make the trip to Bramall Lane for Friday's Championship clash against Sheffield United.

The Red Dragons are sitting in 17th place in the Championship table, while the Blades are two points better off in 12th position.

Match preview

Sheffield United are sitting four points adrift of the top eight after picking up 16 points from their 12 league matches.

Chris Wilder's charges have proven to be a tough team to beat since the international break, having lost just one of their previous four matches.

The Blades recorded victories against Lincoln City and Bristol City, either side of a 3-2 defeat to Portsmouth, before they played out a draw in their most recent outing against struggling Derby County.

Patrick Bamford scored a 79th-minute equaliser against a Derby side that had been reduced to 10 men 13 minutes earlier, but the Blades failed to push on for a winner as they settled for an underwhelming point.

That said, they have picked up four points from their last two outings at Bramall Lane and could now go three consecutive Championship home games without defeat for the first time in 2026.

The hosts are also searching for their first league win against Wrexham since 1983, having lost each of their previous three EFL meetings.

© Imago / Focus Images

Phil Parkinson led Wrexham to three consecutive promotions before last season's seventh-place finish, but despite his fine work over the years, he now appears to be under growing pressure to keep his job at the Racecourse Ground.

That is because the Red Dragons are in the bottom half of the standings after winning three, drawing five and losing four of their league 12 matches this term.

In fact, Parkinson's charges have lost two of their previous three matches, including a 2-1 home defeat to West Bromwich Albion.

Wrexham bounced back with an emphatic 4-1 victory over struggling Preston North End, only to be quickly stopped in their tracks by last Saturday's 2-0 loss against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.

That disappointing result made it four consecutive away games without a win since hammering Millwall 3-0 at the start of September (D2, L2).

With Wrexham keen to end that winless run on Friday, they may draw confidence from last season's two meetings with Sheffield United, which saw them pull off a 5-3 victory at the Racecourse Ground and a 2-1 win at Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United Championship form:

Sheffield United form (all competitions):

Wrexham Championship form:

Wrexham form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Sportimage

The hosts are unable to call upon attacker Ryan One, who has suffered a hamstring problem after recently making his comeback from a nine-game injury absence.

The Blades are also without Matt Doherty and Jamie Shackleton, while Patrick Bamford is a doubt after coming off with a shoulder issue in the draw with Derby.

Femi Siriki is now an option for Wilder after making his return from a two-month spell on the sidelines with a substitute appearance against the Rams.

As for the visitors, Parkinson remains without the services of Max Cleworth, Liberato Cacace, George Thomason and Nathan Broadhead.

The game is also expected to come too soon for key attacker Josh Windass, who has missed the last three games with an ankle problem.

Former Sheffield United striker Kieffer Moore will lead the line for Wrexham, as he looks to continue his recent form after scoring two goals in the last three matches.

Sheffield United possible starting lineup:

Cooper, Choudhury, Tanganga, Kitching, Burrows; Chong, Phillips, Peck, Brereton Diaz; Cannon, Ayew

Wrexham possible starting lineup:

Patterson; Hyam, Worrall, Doyle, Kabore, Rathbone, Whiteman; Smith, O'Hare; Moore

We say: Sheffield United 1-1 Wrexham

Wrexham will be keen to claim their first away win since September, but we think they will have to settle for a point against a Sheffield United side that has lost just one of their previous four matches.

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