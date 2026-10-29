EFL Cup draw: Are Liverpool or Man City favourites as quarter-finals revealed after Chelsea and Brighton wins?

Liverpool will face Bournemouth in the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup, while Manchester City will face Bradford City.

The fourth round of the competition is nearly complete, with Newcastle United's clash with hosts Everton on Thursday the final game to be played.

Arsenal suffered a shock defeat to Fleetwood Town on Tuesday, while Liverpool and City advanced on penalties, seeing past Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion respectively on Wednesday.

The Reds will welcome Bournemouth to Anfield in their quarter-final tie, while City will face Bradford at the Etihad.

Fleetwood's reward for defeating the Gunners is a home clash with Everton or Newcastle, and Crystal Palace will return to Selhurst Park to face Sunderland.

All ties are set to take place during the week beginning December 14, so fans will have to wait until after the November international break for the competition to resume.

The Carabao Cup quarter-finals are set! ? The ties will take place during the week commencing 14 December. https://t.co/wqyR9ovpRk — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) October 28, 2026

Liverpool vs. Chelsea, Man City vs. Bradford: EFL Cup favourites

Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have already been eliminated from the EFL Cup, while other impressive teams like Brighton are no longer in the competition.

While there can be surprises, Liverpool and City must be seen as clear favourites to win the tournament, especially as both have favourable draws.

The Reds have already beaten Bournemouth this season, winning 1-0 away from home on September 20, while the Citizens will be expected to comfortably beat third-tier side Bradford.

It should be noted that the two clubs could draw each other in the semi-finals should they advance, and that could open up a clear pathway for another team to win the EFL Cup.

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Premier League or EFL Cup: Who will in the competition?

City currently lead the way with 21 points in the Premier League, but given they are level on points with Arsenal, it would be understandable if they did not prioritise domestic cup competitions.

As for Liverpool, Andoni Iraola will be desperate to start his tenure at Anfield with a trophy, and it may make more sense for him to take the competition seriously considering his side are not expected to win the top flight.

However, sanctions to City for breaching the Premier League's financial rules could include severe points deductions, so perhaps the Citizens will take cup competitions as seriously as possible.

Enzo Maresca's side beat Liverpool 3-0 earlier in October, though the score was level at 0-0 when Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch was sent off after the hour mark.

A tie between the Reds and City would no doubt be fierce, but the Reds may see the EFL Cup as their best chance of winning silverware, and that could lead to Iraola selecting his strongest possible lineup.