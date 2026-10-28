Preview: Lyon vs Angers - prediction, team news, lineups

Lyon will hope to remain unbeaten at home in Ligue 1 this season as they return to Groupama Stadium on Saturday to face Angers.

A 2-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain on Monday dropped Les Gones down to fifth, while Angers sit 14th, having drawn Lorient 0-0 last time out.

Match preview

Things can change quickly over the course of a lengthy campaign, something Lyon are discovering right now.

Paulo Fonseca’s men were on top of the table until Monday, and suddenly find themselves just a point above Lens for a spot in Europe next season.

They will enter this encounter on the verge of suffering three successive defeats across all competitions for the first time this season.

OL have allowed the joint second-fewest goals in Ligue 1 this season (five) but could go three competitive games without scoring on Saturday, after following up a Europa League defeat to Hoffenheim (3-0) with a loss against Les Parisiens.

Meanwhile, they can extend their home winning run to five matches across all competitions, netting 12 goals over that stretch.

At the same time, they can extend their unbeaten run versus Angers to eight matches in Ligue 1 and also stretch their winning run against them at home to eight games.

© Iconsport / Ewen Gavet

After two lopsided defeats, Angers regained their strong defensive shape last week, collecting another clean sheet along the way.

Their performance last week will be a relief for Stephane Gilli, who had seen his team concede five goals in each of their two games before that.

On Saturday Gilli can collect his second Ligue 1 triumph away from home in this campaign, which would surpass their total from the 2026 portion of last season under Alexandre Dujeux.

Their current form has them just a point above Strasbourg in the relegation playoff position and three ahead of Troyes, who are in the final automatic relegation spot for now.

Dating back to last season, Angers have won their last four away league fixtures after scoring first, with three clean sheets in those four victories.

Angers will seek their first points of the season against a team currently in the top five, after suffering defeats to Rennes and Lille earlier in the campaign.

Lyon Ligue 1 form:

Lyon form (all competitions):

Angers Ligue 1 form:

Team News

© Iconsport / Baptiste Fernandez

Knee injuries will keep Mohamed Ouedraogo, Nicolas Tagliafico and Pavel Sulc sidelined for Lyon on Saturday.

Keito Nakamura is eligible to return after missing their defeat versus PSG on Monday through a red card suspension.

At Angers, Emmanuel Biumla is their only player in question for this clash as he is currently dealing with a knock.

Former Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes did not have to make a single stop for them on matchday eight, as he picked up his second clean sheet of the season.

Lyon possible starting lineup:

Greif; Mata, Kluivert, Niakhate, Abner; Tessmann, Morton, Tolisso; Nuamah, Merah, Duranville

Angers possible starting lineup:

Lopes; Arcus, Camara, Lefort, Kalulu; Belkhdim, Van den Boomen; Raolisoa, Belkebla, Sbai; El Ouazzani

We say: Lyon 1-0 Angers

While Angers can keep matches close, doing so against a team with Lyon's depth we doubt they can fend them off for 90 minutes.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.