Preview: Hoffenheim vs Lyon - prediction, team news, lineups

Hoping to continue their 100% start in the Europa League's league-phase, Lyon will travel to face struggling Hoffenheim at SNP Arena on Thursday.

Die Kraichgauer are still waiting for their first points of their continental campaign, but Les Gones are eyeing a fifth win in six games across all competitions.

Match preview

Christian Ilzer's Hoffenheim narrowly missed out on Champions League football last term, but their beginning to 2026-27 has been far from impressive.

Die Kraichgauer lost four of their first five Bundesliga matches this term, a run made more concerning by the fact the team conceded three goals in each of those defeats.

To make matters worse, the German club were shockingly beaten 2-0 by OFI Crete on matchday one of the Europa League's league-phase, before succumbing to a 3-2 loss to Besiktas on home turf last week.

However, Hoffenheim were able to secure a narrow 2-1 victory over Borussia Monchengladbach on Sunday, but it should be noted that Die Fohlen are sat at the bottom of the Bundesliga table with zero points, so anything other than a win would have been seen as disastrous.

Supporters will be searching for any positive to take into Thursday's showdown, but the hosts have been beaten in three of their four matches at SNP Arena this season, only coming out on top 2-1 against Stuttgart on September 12.

That being said, Hoffenheim lost each of those clashes by a single goal, scoring twice in all of their outings on home turf, so expect to see a competitive performance by Die Kraichgauer.

© Imago / Pro Shots

Meanwhile, Paulo Fonseca's Lyon have been impressive so far this season, and will be confident of taking maximum points on Thursday.

Les Gones currently sit at the top of Ligue 1 with 14 points after seven games, ahead of Paris Saint-Germain on goal difference having lost just once in France's top flight.

Most recently, Fonseca's men came from behind to beat Nice 2-1 on Sunday, when Pavel Sulc and Tanner Tessmann responded to Elye Wahi's early opener by scoring twice in four first-half minutes.

That victory marked a fourth in five outings for Lyon, a run that began with a 2-1 triumph over Anderlecht on the Europa League's first matchday.

The French side followed that continental success with another on October 15, when they ran out deserving 3-2 winners against Crystal Palace, racking up 2.05 expected goals at Parc Olympique Lyonnais.

Six points from a possible six have put Les Gones eighth in the Europa League table, and a third win on the bounce would place them in a commanding position as they seek the automatic route to the round of 16.

Hoffenheim Europa League form:

Hoffenheim form (all competitions):

Lyon Europa League form:

Lyon form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Picture Alliance

Hoffenheim will be without defensive midfielder Nathan De Cat due to a knee injury, though Leon Avdullahu and Alexander Prass should be on hand to form the hosts' double pivot.

Centre-back Albian Hajdari is also sidelined with a foot injury, so expect to see Ozan Kabak and Koki Machida start at the heart of Ilzer's defence, flanked by Vladimir Coufal and Mats Rots.

At the opposite end of the pitch, versatile forward Patrick Wimmer is dealing with a hamstring injury, and Bambase Conte, Fisnik Asllani and Adam Daghim could form an attacking trio behind striker Tim Lemperle on Thursday.

As for Lyon, they are missing left-backs Nicolas Tagliafico (muscle) and Mohamed Ouedraogo, the latter of whom will sit out the rest of the season after suffering a cruciate ligament injury earlier this month.

In their absence, Abner could operate on the left of the visitors' back four, alongside Moussa Niakhate and Felix Bacher.

Elsewhere, striker Lois Openda is recovering from a leg injury, so Pavel Sulc may lead the line once again in midweek, supported from out wide by Ernest Nuamah and Keito Nakamura.

Hoffenheim possible starting lineup:

Baumann; Coufal, Kabak, Machida, Bernardo; Avdullahu, Burger; Conte, Asllani, Daghim; Lemperle

Lyon possible starting lineup:

Greif; Athekame, Bacher, Niakhate, Abner; Tessmann, Morton; Nuamah, Tolisso; Nakamura; Sulc

We say: Hoffenheim 2-3 Lyon

Hoffenheim have lost six of their nine matches this season, and three of their four on home turf, conceding 10 goals at SNP Arena in the process.

By contrast, Lyon have enjoyed an excellent campaign to date, and after winning four of their last five outings, the visitors will be confident of success.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.