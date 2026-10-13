Preview: Hoffenheim vs Besiktas - prediction, team news, lineups

Two sides in opposing form will lock horns at SNP Arena on Thursday, when Hoffenheim host Europa League rivals Besiktas for on matchday two of the league-phase.

Die Kraichgauer will be desperate to get off the mark in midweek, while the Black Eagles are looking to maintain their 100% start to the competition.

Match preview

Christian Ilzer's Hoffenheim enjoyed an excellent 2025-26 campaign, falling agonisingly short of Champions League qualification via the Bundesliga, but this term has been far from acceptable so far.

Die Kraichgauer have suffered four defeats from their five league matches to date, including a dire 3-2 loss to relegation candidates Hamburger SV on Saturday.

That poor showing was made significantly more concerning by the fact Ilzer's side surrendered the 2-1 lead they forged early in the second half, conceding two late goals after Bernardo's dismissal.

As part of their ongoing strife, Hoffenheim were shockingly downed 2-0 by OFI Crete in their Europa League opener, a match that saw the German club's forwards fail to find the back of the net despite producing 1.74 expected goals.

The only sliver of hope that fans of the hosts can cling to ahead of Thursday's showdown is the fact their sole victory this season - 2-1 against Stuttgart on September 12 - came at SNP Arena.

© Iconsport / Seskim

Meanwhile, Vincenzo Italiano's Besiktas are in contrastingly exceptional form, and will see this clash against a struggling opponent as a gilt-edged opportunity to seize maximum points.

The Black Eagles thrashed Marseille 4-1 in their Europa League opener, thanks to goals from Ilhan Fakili, Michael Murillo, Ernest Poku and Vaclav Cerny.

That triumph came as part of Italiano's side's impressive run of five wins from the six games preceding Thursday's contest, though they will be without Cerny after he picked up an injury during Sunday's 2-1 victory over Kocaelispor.

Additionally, it remains to be seen whether Besiktas can maintain their form on the road this week, considering the visitors have lost three of their last four away games, blanking twice in the process.

Fans might also be concerned by the fact that the Black Eagles have kept just one clean sheet across all competitions since mid-August.

Hoffenheim Europa League form:

Hoffenheim form (all competitions):

Besiktas Europa League form:

Besiktas form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Picture Alliance

Hoffenheim will be without versatile forward Patrick Wimmer, who is recovering from a hamstring injury, though Bambase Conte, Adam Hlozek and Adam Daghim should be ready to start behind striker Tim Lemperle.

At the opposite end of the pitch, Ozan Kabak is likely to be joined by Koki Machida at centre-back, while Vladimir Coufal and Mats Rots fill out the four-man defence at full-back.

As for Besiktas, they are missing right winger Vaclav Cerny, after he was forced off with a thigh injury in the first half against Kocaelispor.

In his absence, Ilhan Fakili and Leandro Trossard look set to operate out wide in midweek, supplying Dusan Vlahovic up top.

Elsewhere, Salih Ozcan will start at the base of the visitors' midfield, joined by Junior Olaitan and Orkun Kokcu in the centre of the park.

Hoffenheim possible starting lineup:

Baumann; Coufal, Kabak, Machida, Rots; Avdullahu, Burger; Conte, Hlozek, Daghim; Lemperle

Besiktas possible starting lineup:

Nubel; Murillo, Djalo, Topcu, Yilmaz; Ozcan; Fakili, Olaitan, Kokcu, Trossard; Vlahovic

We say: Hoffenheim 1-1 Besiktas

Hoffenheim have struggled throughout this season so far, and they are unlikely to get the better of an in-form opponent this week.

However, Besiktas have been less impressive on the road, and could be frustrated on Thursday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.