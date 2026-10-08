Preview: Hoffenheim vs Hamburger SV - prediction, team news, lineups

Hosts Hoffenheim will look to arrest their poor start to the Bundesliga season by beating strugglers Hamburger SV on Saturday at SNP Arena.

Sitting 14th with just three points, the home side could end matchweek five in the bottom three if they lose against 16th-placed Hamburger, who also have three points.

Match preview

Hoffenheim have endured a difficult start to the campaign, with their latest defeat a 3-1 loss against newly-promoted Paderborn on September 20.

Boss Christian Ilzer will take comfort from the fact his side are only four points from fourth-placed Augsburg, though his team have lost four of their last five Bundesliga games.

In those fixtures, the hosts conceded at least three goals on four occasions, and the only clean sheet they kept in any of their six contests this season came in the DFB-Pokal against Erzgebirge Aue on August 22.

Hoffenheim deserve some credit for their displays in the final third given they have netted at least twice in four of their six matches in 2026-27, but they have only scored one goal in their past two games.

Die Kraichgauer beat Stuttgart 2-1 at home on September 12, but they suffered a 3-2 defeat against Borussia Dortmund on September 5 in their only other clash at SNP Arena this term.

© Imago / fohlenfoto

Hamburger SV come into matchweek five having beaten FC Koln 2-1 on September 19, a game in which they created numerous chances in front of goal, though they were fortunate to only concede once.

Scoring has been a serious problem for HSV considering their two strikes before the international break were their first goals in the Bundesliga this season.

At the other end of the pitch, Merlin Polzin's side have already conceded 13 times in the top flight, as many as they had conceded in their final six league outings of 2025-26.

Hamburger will hope to avoid a third consecutive defeat against their hosts, with Hoffenheim having beaten them 4-1 in the corresponding encounter last term.

The visitors have suffered losses in both of their top-flight clashes on the road, losing by an cumulative score of 7-0.

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Hamburger SV Bundesliga form:

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Team News

© Iconsport / Eibner-Pressefoto/Marcel von Fehrn/Alamy

Hoffenheim do not have any confirmed absentees, though there are concerns about defenders Albian Hajdari and Bernardo.

Should both players miss out, the most likely back four that Ilzer will field are Vladimir Coufal, Ozan Kabak, Koki Machida and Mats Rots.

In the forward line, there is no reason to doubt the inclusion of attackers Tim Lemperle and Adam Hlozek, with the latter currently tied as the team's top scorer in the Bundesliga this season (two).

Hamburger SV are dealing with substantial injury problems, with striker Patson Daka ruled out because of a hamstring issue, while attacker Albert Gronbaek is set for a few weeks on the sidelines because of a thigh problem picked up while away with Denmark.

Yussuf Poulsen will almost certainly feature as a centre-forward, and he may be supported by Fabio Vieira and Otto Stange.

Hoffenheim possible starting lineup:

Baumann; Coufal, Kabak, Machida, Rots; Conte, Avdullahu, Burger, Daghim; Lemperle, Hlozek

Hamburger SV possible starting lineup:

Fernandes; Bornauw, Torunarigha, Capaldo; El Ouahdi, Lokonga, Remberg, Wolfe; Vieira, Stange; Poulsen

We say: Hoffenheim 3-1 Hamburger SV

Saturday's game is unlikely to be dull considering neither team have shown any quality in defence this season.

While Hoffenheim's woes at the back could lead to opportunities for the visitors, Hamburger SV have struggled in the final third, and they may find it difficult to come back from a deficit.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.