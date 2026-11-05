Thursday's Europa League predictions including Sparta Prague vs. Bournemouth, Sunderland vs. Dinamo Zagreb

Today's Europa League predictions include Bournemouth's clash with Sparta Prague, and a contest between Sunderland and Dinamo Zagreb.

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The Vasil Levski National Stadium will host Thursday’s Europa League clash between Bulgarian champions Levski Sofia and Polish outfit Jagiellonia Bialystok.

Both sides head into the encounter in good recent form, but a victory would provide a significant boost to their hopes of reaching the knockout stage.

We say: Levski Sofia 2-2 Jagiellonia Bialystok

Both teams have got momentum after picking up positive results in recent times, and both will fancy their chances here.

Jagiellonia have scored nine goals across their last two away matches, and they have enough quality to cause Levski problems. Nevertheless, we are predicting a close encounter and backing a high-scoring draw.

> Click here to read our full preview for Levski Sofia vs. Jagiellonia, including team news and predicted lineups

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Austrian outfit Red Bull Salzburg will head to Belgium for Thursday's Europa League clash with Anderlecht at the Constant Vanden Stock Stadium.

The hosts are in 22nd position in the Europa League league phase, while Salzburg are just one point better off in 21st spot.

Anderlecht have lost just once at home this season, but while we think they will avoid defeat in this one, we think they will fall short of claiming all three points, considering Salzburg boast an unbeaten away record in the 2026-27 campaign.

> Click here to read our full preview for Anderlecht vs. Red Bull Salzburg, including team news and predicted lineups

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Two teams yet to get going in the league stage of the 2026-27 Europa League will lock horns on Thursday, as Lillestrom welcome Viktoria Plzen.

Lillestrom are currently 31st in the overall table, boasting one point from three matches, while Viktoria Plzen are down in 33rd on zero points.

We say: Lillestrom 1-1 Viktoria Plzen

Both teams have struggled in the competition this season, and we are struggling to back either with any real confidence, ultimately settling on a low-scoring draw.

> Click here to read our full preview for Lillestrom vs. Viktoria Plzen, including team news and predicted lineups

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High-flying Bournemouth will endeavour to preserve their 100% Europa League record when they travel to Czechia to face Sparta Prague at epet ARENA on Thursday evening.

While the Cherries occupy third position in the 36-team League Phase standings, the Maroons are down in 16th spot after three matches.

We say: Sparta Prague 0-2 Bournemouth

Bournemouth’s rapid improvements at both ends of the pitch have transformed them into a formidable force, making them firm favourites to come out on top against a goal-shy Sparta Prague outfit.

While the Cherries should not underestimate the Maroons on their own turf, Rose will likely field a strong enough team that can extend their impressive winning streak with another clean sheet to boot.

> Click here to read our full preview for Sparta Prague vs. Bournemouth, including team news and predicted lineups

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NEC Nijmegen and Omonia face off at Goffertstadion in Thursday's Europa League matchday-four action, with the Dutch side looking to leapfrog the 11th-placed visitors.

Dick Schreuder's men have struggled domestically amid their European commitments, but they enter this week's fixture buoyed by a 4-2 win over Dinamo Zagreb on matchday three and aim to secure consecutive continental victories at the expense of the Cypriot champions.

We say: NEC 1-1 Omonia

One encouraging European performance cannot disguise NEC's broader struggles, particularly with several experienced players unavailable and their domestic results continuing to disappoint.

Omonia's return to winning ways with a clean sheet should restore confidence, although Chery's influence may ensure that the Dutch side earn a share of the spoils.

> Click here to read our full preview for NEC Nijmegen vs. Omonia, including team news and predicted lineups

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The Anoeta Stadium will play host to a fascinating Europa League contest on Thursday, as Real Sociedad welcome Lyon in the league stage of the tournament.

Real Sociedad are currently 14th in the overall table, picking up four points from three matches, while Lyon are 12th, collecting six points from three games.

We say: Real Sociedad 2-1 Lyon

This is a difficult match to call, but home advantage could help Real Sociedad secure a valuable three points on Thursday evening.

> Click here to read our full preview for Real Sociedad vs. Lyon, including team news and predicted lineups

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One of five teams still with maximum points in the Europa League, Hungarian giants Ferencvaros will put that perfect record on the line when they visit AC Milan on Thursday.

Though Milan celebrated a domestic derby win at San Siro last time out, they are at risk of making an early exit from Europe.

We say: AC Milan 2-1 Ferencvaros

Under pressure to collect all three points on home turf, Milan may struggle to beat Ferencvaros, whose last loss dates back to the end of July.

Nonetheless, Fradi face an altogether new challenge at the historic San Siro, where Amorim's men have begun to shown signs of promise.

> Click here to read our full preview for AC Milan vs. Ferencvaros, including team news and predicted lineups

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In need of a morale-boosting victory, out-of-sorts Crystal Palace welcome Hoffenheim to Selhurst Park for their latest League Phase fixture in the Europa League on Thursday night.

The Eagles sit 15th in the 36-team standings, while their German counterparts are eight places further back in 23rd spot after the first three rounds of fixtures.

We say: Crystal Palace 2-2 Hoffenheim

Ten of Hoffenheim’s 13 competitive games this season have produced over 2.5 goals, while each of Crystal Palace’s three Europa League matches this term has seen at least four goals scored, so an entertaining contest could be in store on Thursday.

Both teams are desperate for a victory to boost their knockout qualification hopes, but we can envisage the spoils being shared on this occasion.

> Click here to read our full preview for Crystal Palace vs. Hoffenheim, including team news and predicted lineups

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Torreense welcome Ararat-Armenia to the Estadio Dr. Magalhaes Pessoa on Thursday evening for round four of the 2026-27 UEFA Europa League campaign.

In their previous European outing, Azul-grenas suffered a thumping 4-1 loss away to Hungarian side Ferencvaros, while the Black and Whites were also convincingly beaten by AZ Alkmaar at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium.

We say: Torreense 2-1 Ararat-Armenia

Yet to put a point on the board, claiming victory on Thursday’s visit to Portugal looks as though it could be vital for Ararat-Armenia’s chances of potentially progressing to the knockout stages of the Europa League.

However, while they may be struggling domestically, we think Torreense are favourites for victory this week and are backing them to climb out of the elimination places with three points under the lights at the Estadio Dr. Magalhaes Pessoa.

> Click here to read our full preview for Torreense vs. Ararat-Armenia, including team news and predicted lineups

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Still waiting for their first Europa League win of the season, Hapoel Be'er Sheva will face OFI Crete at Bucharest's Superbet Arena on Thursday.

The Camels are looking for a third victory on the bounce across all competitions, while O Omilos are eyeing their third in four games.

We say: Hapoel Be'er Sheva 1-2 OFI Crete

Be'er Sheva are without a Europa League win so far this season, though their domestic form has been strong, and they could find the back of the net in midweek.

That being said, OFI have proven competitive against Bundesliga and Ligue 1 opponents in Europe, and are more than capable of coming out on top in a narrow victory.

> Click here to read our full preview for Hapoel Be'er Sheva vs. OFI Crete, including team news and predicted lineups

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One point apart in the Europa League table, Juventus and AZ Alkmaar are both vying for automatic qualification to this season's last 16.

Set to meet at AFAS Stadion on Thursday evening, Juve have started strongly, but AZ boast a long unbeaten home record in UEFA competition.

We say: AZ Alkmaar 1-1 Juventus

They may have made minimal progress in Serie A since Spalletti arrived one year ago, but Juventus are still a force at Europa League level.

With a little luck, the Bianconeri could even threaten AZ's long unbeaten streak on home turf, but the spoils will most likely be shared.

> Click here to read our full preview for AZ Alkmaar vs. Juventus, including team news and predicted lineups

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Benfica will look to maintain their perfect start to the 2026-27 Europa League league phase campaign when they welcome Lech Poznan to the Estadio da Luz on Thursday evening.

Marco Silva's side sit top of the 36-team table with nine points from three matches, while the Polish champions are down in 32nd place with just one point, leaving Niels Frederiksen's men with a difficult task against one of the competition's early pace-setters.

We say: Benfica 4-1 Lech Poznan

The difference in quality between the two sides has been reflected in their respective European campaigns, and Benfica's impressive attacking form makes them strong favourites to claim another victory.

The Portuguese side have also been particularly difficult to contain at the Estadio da Luz this season, and they should have enough to secure a comfortable win.

> Click here to read our full preview for Benfica vs. Lech Poznan, including team news and predicted lineups

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Celta Vigo will continue their Europa League league stage campaign with a home fixture against an in-form Union SG outfit on Thursday evening.

The La Liga outfit are currently 25th in the overall table, picking up three points from three matches, while Union SG are sixth, collecting seven points from three games.

We say: Celta Vigo 1-1 Union SG

Celta will have home advantage on Thursday, but we are struggling to back them with any real confidence in this match given Union SG's form, ultimately settling on a low-scoring draw.

> Click here to read our full preview for Celta Vigo vs. Union SG, including team news and predicted lineups

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Sturm Graz play host to Celje in their fourth match of the league phase of the Europa League on Thursday night. With these two teams having just one win between them so far, it could prove to be a pivotal fixture with regards to the final table in January.

We say: Sturm Graz 2-0 Celje

Although Sturm Graz have only scored one goal from three matches in this competition, we cannot ignore that their opponents have conceded seven. With that in mind, the Austrian giants get our backing to come through with a comfortable victory.

> Click here to read our full preview for Sturm Graz vs. Celje, including team news and predicted lineups

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Bayer Leverkusen's perfect Europa League record comes under threat again when Marseille travel to face them at BayArena on Thursday.

The hosts boast three wins from three in Europe so far, and their tally of nine points means they are second in the league-phase table, whereas visitors Marseille are third last in 34th place with no points.

We say: Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 Marseille

Leverkusen may have struggled for consistency in domestic football, but they have been excellent in Europe so far.

Despite their injury woes, the hosts should still believe they can beat Marseille, who have rarely travelled well in recent months.

> Click here to read our full preview for Bayer Leverkusen vs. Marseille, including team news and predicted lineups

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Celtic's search for their first point in the Europa League league phase resumes when they welcome Besiktas to Celtic Park on Thursday.

The hosts are 35th in the table after three consecutive defeats, while the visitors are eighth and unbeaten after three matches.

We say: Celtic 1-2 Besiktas

Besiktas may not have the best record on the road this term, but with Celtic's ongoing struggles, especially defensively in this competition, alongside the visitors' goalscoring abilities, the away side could secure the win here.

> Click here to read our full preview for Celtic vs. Besiktas, including team news and predicted lineups

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Putting their Premier League survival fight to one side, Sunderland return to Europa League action on Thursday night when they welcome Dinamo Zagreb to the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats currently sit ninth in the 36-team League Phase standings, while the Blues are nine places further back in 18th spot after three matches.

We say: Sunderland 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb

Both teams enter this fixture in desperate need of a positive result to ignite their respective campaigns, and while Dinamo Zagreb will be hoping for an immediate bounce under their caretaker boss, they arrive at the Stadium of Light as clear underdogs.

Taking into account that only Bayer Leverkusen (72) have attempted more shots than Sunderland's 67 in the opening three Europa League matches, the Black Cats' superior firepower could see them navigate their way to a vital victory on home soil.

> Click here to read our full preview for Sunderland vs. Dinamo Zagreb, including team news and predicted lineups