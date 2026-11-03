Preview: Anderlecht vs Red Bull Salzburg - prediction, team news, lineups

Austrian outfit Red Bull Salzburg will head to Belgium for Thursday's Europa League clash with Anderlecht at the Constant Vanden Stock Stadium.

The hosts are in 22nd position in the Europa League league phase, while Salzburg are just one point better off in 21st spot.

Match preview

In the 1970s and 80s, Anderlecht got their hands on five European trophies, including the UEFA Cup in 1982-83, but in the modern era, a knockout-round appearance is seen as the main objective even if they dream of reliving their glory years with a deep run in the Europa League.

Anderlecht are currently sitting just inside the top 24 on goal difference after winning one and losing two of their first three matches of the league phase.

After starting the main draw with narrow defeats against Lyon and Dinamo Zagreb, Vitor Bruno's side finally got up and running with a 3-0 win over Jagiellonia Bialystok in Poland.

They were quickly stopped in their tracks by a heavy 4-0 defeat to Gent in the Jupiler Pro League, before they bounced back with a 4-1 win in Saturday's home meeting with Westerlo, thanks to goals from Mihajlo Cvetkovic, Mario Stroeykens, Theo Aasgard and Lukas Ambros.

Despite celebrating an emphatic victory at the weekend, Bruno is still under pressure to find consistency after overseeing three defeats in the last five competitive matches.

That said, most of their struggles this season have taken place on their travels, so they will be grateful to have home advantage for Thursday's fixture, having won seven of their nine competitive outings at the Constant Vanden Stock Stadium this term (D1, L1).

© Imago / Bildbyran

Salzburg, meanwhile, have taken four points from their first three league phase games, which means they are already just two points adrift of matching their tally from last season's main draw appearance.

However, given the fact they finished in 31st spot last term, they will be setting their points goal much higher as they look to reach the knockout stage of a European competition for the first time since 2022-23.

Danny Rohl's side started the 2026-27 main draw with a narrow 1-0 away win over Levski Sofia before they were given something of a reality check in a 4-0 home loss against AC Milan.

Salzburg looked set to respond with a win against Celje on matchday three, but they were ultimately forced to settle for a 2-2 draw after spurning a two-goal lead in Slovenia.

That result represents the only time they have failed to win in their last five competitive outings, with their most recent performance yielding a dominant 5-1 home win against Austria Lustenau in the Austrian Bundesliga.

The Red Bulls will head to Belgium with hopes of claiming a fourth consecutive victory in all competitions, and they should at least fancy their chances of picking up a point, having avoided defeat in all 12 of their competitive away games this term (W7, D5).

Anderlecht Europa League form:

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Red Bull Salzburg Europa League form:

Red Bull Salzburg form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / GEPA pictures

Anderlecht are expected to be without the services of Kilian Sardella, Ilay Camara and Lucas Hey due to injury.

Forward Marten Winkler is also an injury concern after sitting out the recent 4-1 league victory over Westerlo.

Midfielder Ilias Koustoupias is not part of Anderlecht's squad for the league phase and will therefore drop out of the side after playing the full duration of Saturday's win.

As for Salzburg, they are dealing with a lengthy injury list that features Dominik Schmid, John Mellberg, Nikolas Veratschnig, Justin Omoregie and Sota Kitano.

Defender Justin Boma has joined a busy treatment room after being forced off with a calf problem in Sunday's win over Austria Lustenau.

Salzburg's medical team will also need to assess Damir Redzic and Jesper Lindstrom, who are struggling with thigh and hip issues respectively.

Anderlecht possible starting lineup:

Coosemans; Barry, Biancone, Petrot, Reabciuk; Ambros, Stroeykens, Aasgaard; Degreef, Onia Seke, Cvetkovic

Red Bull Salzburg possible starting lineup:

Zawieschitzky; Morgalla, Drexler, Zabransky, Kratzig; Barry, Mazurek; Baidoo, Diakite, Vertessen; Tabakovic

We say: Anderlecht 2-2 Red Bull Salzburg

Anderlecht have lost just once at home this season, but while we think they will avoid defeat in this one, we think they will fall short of claiming all three points, considering Salzburg boast an unbeaten away record in the 2026-27 campaign.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.