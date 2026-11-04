Wednesday's Champions League predictions including AEK Athens vs. Real Madrid, Fenerbahce vs. Liverpool

Today's Champions League predictions include Real Madrid's clash with AEK Athens, and a contest between Liverpool and Fenerbahce.

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Real Madrid will be aiming to continue their 100% start to this season's Champions League league stage when they take on AEK Athens in Athens on Wednesday evening.

Los Blancos are currently fourth in the overall Champions League table, picking up nine points from three matches, while AEK Athens are 29th in the division on three points.

We say: AEK Athens 1-3 Real Madrid

Real Madrid are flying at the moment, and we are fully expecting Los Blancos to secure all three points against an AEK Athens team currently struggling for form.

> Click here to read our full preview for AEK Athens vs. Real Madrid, including team news and predicted lineups

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Fighting to maintain their 100% start in the Champions League's league-phase, Liverpool will travel to face Fenerbahce at Sukru Saracoglu Stadium on Wednesday.

The Yellow Canaries are in dire form ahead of this high-profile clash, and the Reds will be hoping to bounce back from defeat last time out.

We say: Fenerbahce 2-4 Liverpool

Fenerbahce have been in poor form lately, but they will be determined to deliver a competitive performance in front of an intense home crowd.

Liverpool should have enough to come out on top despite the pressure applied by their opponents, though they are unlikely to keep a clean sheet in Istanbul.

> Click here to read our full preview for Fenerbahce vs. Liverpool, including team news and predicted lineups

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An Arsenal team yet to suffer defeat in the 2026-27 Champions League league phase take on a Slavia Prague side still searching for their first triumph of the tournament at the Fortuna Arena on Wednesday evening.

The Gunners have collected seven points from the first nine on offer in Europe, whereas their Czech hosts have just one draw and two defeats to show from their opening three fixtures.

We say: Slavia Prague 0-3 Arsenal

After Arsenal's second-string team failed to beat a fourth-tier side in the EFL Cup, Arteta should resist the urge to make wholesale changes against a Slavia side whose momentum is growing.

Nevertheless, the Czech champions have been carved open at will in Europe - shipping seven goals thus far - so we can envisage Arsenal replicating their three-goal success from last season.

> Click here to read our full preview for Slavia Prague vs. Arsenal, including team news and predicted lineups

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Viking FK will host Sabah in the Champions League on Wednesday evening, with both sides bidding to put a valuable three points on the board.

Sabah are 25th in the overall Champions League table, picking up three points from three matches, while Viking occupy 33rd, claiming one point from three games.

We say: Viking FK 2-2 Sabah

This has the makings of a very open and entertaining Champions League contest, and we are backing the two teams to secure a share of the spoils on Wednesday.

> Click here to read our full preview for Viking FK vs. Sabah, including team news and predicted lineups

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Former Manchester City defender Martin Demichelis will lead his RB Leipzig side into Wednesday night’s Champions League clash with the Citizens at the Red Bull Arena.

The two teams butt heads for the first time since November 2023 when City came from two goals down at half time to win 3-2 in a thrilling group-stage contest at the Etihad Stadium.

We say: RB Leipzig 2-4 Manchester City

The previous six meetings between Leipzig and Man City have produced 30 goals – an average of five per game – so an entertaining, end-to-end encounter can be expected on Wednesday.

The Citizens have conceded 12 goals in their last six matches and continue to look vulnerable at the back, providing Leipzig with plenty of optimism. However, we are backing Maresca’s men to rediscover their clinical touch and outscore their German counterparts in a six-goals thriller.

> Click here to read our full preview for RB Leipzig vs. Man City, including team news and predicted lineups

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One of three teams still without a point, Porto will again try to get off the mark in this season's Champions League when Napoli visit Estadio do Dragao on Wednesday evening.

While the Italian side got up and running last time out, they have lost six and won none of their last seven away games at Europe's top level.

We say: Porto 2-1 Napoli

The combination of Porto's stunning domestic form and Napoli's away-day woes strongly suggest a home win on Wednesday night.

Struggling in Serie A, the Italian side are also burdened by a huge injury list, so their hosts can finally put some points on the board.

> Click here to read our full preview for Porto vs. Napoli, including team news and predicted lineups

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Languishing outside the Champions League's top 24, Lens will aim to move level with Como when they meet at Stade Bollaert-Delelis on Wednesday night.

Following their historic defeat of Manchester United, the Italian debutants have put six points on the board, while their hosts only have three and lie below the playoff zone.

We say: Lens 1-2 Como

Although the sample size is small, Como tend to start sharply in Europe, having scored first - and during the first half - in all three of their Champions League matches.

The Lariani also possess a potency that Lens simply cannot withstand, so they will move up to nine points and leave their hosts stranded on three.

> Click here to read our full preview for Lens vs. Como, including team news and predicted lineups

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PSV Eindhoven seek consecutive Champions League wins for the first time since January last year as they host Club Brugge at Philips Stadion in Wednesday's fourth matchday.

Peter Bosz's men secured a 1-0 win at Porto last time out, their first clean sheet in the competition since November 2024, and now look to surpass their 11th-placed Belgian opponents by recording a victory.

We say: PSV Eindhoven 1-2 Club Brugge

Putting seven past the Eredivisie’s bottom side does not necessarily signal the end of PSV’s inconsistencies, especially against opponents who have already demonstrated their credentials at San Siro.

With Tresoldi spearheading a confident attack and Leko’s men showing several ways to win during their eight-match streak, the visitors have our backing to extend their impressive sequence.

> Click here to read our full preview for PSV Eindhoven vs. Club Brugge, including team news and predicted lineups

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BVB Stadion will play host to an intriguing Champions League fixture on Wednesday evening, as Borussia Dortmund welcome Real Betis.

Dortmund are 13th in the Champions League league stage table, picking up six points from three matches, while Betis are fifth in the rankings on nine points.

We say: Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Real Betis

Real Betis have been excellent in this season's Champions League, and the La Liga club deserve a lot of respect, but Dortmund at home are a tough proposition, and we are backing BVB to edge a close game on Wednesday.

> Click here to read our full preview for Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Betis, including team news and predicted lineups