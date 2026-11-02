Preview: Fenerbahce vs Liverpool - prediction, team news, lineups

Fighting to maintain their 100% start in the Champions League's league-phase, Liverpool will travel to face Fenerbahce at Sukru Saracoglu Stadium on Wednesday.

The Yellow Canaries are in dire form ahead of this high-profile clash, and the Reds will be hoping to bounce back from defeat last time out.

Match preview

Fenerbahce are currently under the leadership of interim manager Dirk Kuyt, a familiar face to Liverpool fans, following Ismail Kartal's resignation last month.

The Dutchman spent six years at Anfield, scoring 71 goals across 285 appearances, but will be vying to end his former club's continental winning streak.

Kuyt took the reins on October 28 after the Yellow Canaries were downed 2-1 by bitter rivals Galatasaray, but fell to a 2-1 defeat of his own against Goztepe on Saturday.

While the boss is waiting for an inaugural positive result, Fenerbahce are also searching for their first win in this season's Champions League, having drawn 1-1 with Roma and 2-2 with Slavia Prague either side of a 6-0 demolition by Aston Villa.

While the hosts come into Wednesday's showdown as the underdogs, fans will cling to the fact that the Istanbul club have only tasted defeat in one of their last five home matches as a reason for optimism.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Meanwhile, Liverpool seem to have found their feet under Andoni Iraola, though they will need to show character to recover after a disappointing defeat at the weekend.

In the aftermath of their 3-0 loss to Manchester City on October 11, the Reds racked up five consecutive wins across all competitions, including a 2-0 victory over high-flying Brighton & Hove Albion and a penalty shootout triumph against Chelsea in the EFL Cup.

Iraola's side also collected six points from six in the Champions League during that run, thanks to a 6-3 win over LASK and a dramatic 4-3 comeback against Villarreal on October 20.

However, Arsenal claimed their first success at Anfield for 14 years on Sunday, beating the Merseysiders 1-0 in controversial fashion, a result that perhaps laid Liverpool's limitations against deep blocks bare.

That being said, Wednesday's visitors are undefeated away from home throughout 2026-27, winning four times and drawing once, scoring 13 goals in the process.

Already in a strong position - third in the Champions League table with nine points - another victory would solidify the Premier League giants' spot in the top eight as the rankings begin to take shape.

Fenerbahce Champions League form:

Fenerbahce form (all competitions):

Liverpool Champions League form:

Liverpool form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Zuma Press Wire

Fenerbahce will be lighter in defence than ideal without centre-backs Jayden Oosterwolde and Kojo Peprah Oppong, the former with a hamstring injury and the latter having been forced off against Goztepe.

Ex-Man City star Nathan Ake is also a doubt due to a muscle problem, so Archie Brown and Milan Skriniar could start at the heart of the hosts' defence, flanked by Mert Muldur and Munir Levent Mercan.

Elsewhere, attacking midfielder Marco Asensio was revealed to require knee surgery last month, though Mason Greenwood, Irfan Can Kahveci and Oguz Aydin should be ready to operate behind striker Romelu Lukaku.

As for Liverpool, they have no new fitness concerns ahead of this clash, though centre-back Giovanni Leoni remains sidelined as he closes in on a return from an anterior cruciate ligament injury, while right-back options Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong are out due to respective knee and hamstring injuries.

In their absence, Ronald Araujo could continue on the right of the back four, alongside Jeremy Jacquet, Virgil van Dijk and Kostas Tsimikas.

At the opposite end of the pitch, Lewis Koumas may come into the XI for striker Alexander Isak, with Hugo Ekitike working through his rehabilitation following the Achilles injury he suffered in April.

Fenerbahce possible starting lineup:

Ederson; Muldur, Brown, Skriniar, Mercan; Kante, Guendouzi; Greenwood, Kahveci, Aydin; Lukaku

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Alisson; Araujo, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Ngumoha, Wirtz, Barcola; Koumas

We say: Fenerbahce 2-4 Liverpool

Fenerbahce have been in poor form lately, but they will be determined to deliver a competitive performance in front of an intense home crowd.

Liverpool should have enough to come out on top despite the pressure applied by their opponents, though they are unlikely to keep a clean sheet in Istanbul.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.