Arsenal transfer news: Gunners 'set sights' on Junior Kroupi swoop - but face competition from two Champions League clubs

Arsenal have reportedly earmarked Bournemouth star Junior Kroupi as a transfer target ahead of the January window.

The Gunners currently enjoy a three-point lead at the top of the Premier League table after winning eight of their nine matches this season.

Arsenal's league position is largely based on a strong backline that has recorded six clean sheets, the latest of which came in Sunday's hard-fought 1-0 win over Liverpool.

While their backline is their major strength, Arsenal can still improve at the opposite end of the pitch, which is an area Mikel Arteta is keen to address in the winter transfer window.

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Arsenal eyeing Kroupi swoop as Arteta prioritises striker signing

According to The Mirror, the Arsenal boss has made signing a 'top-class' striker his main priority for the winter market.

Arteta can currently call upon Kai Havertz and Viktor Gyokeres as his main centre-forward options, but the latter has netted just once in 12 appearances this term and has been linked with a potential move away.

The report claims the Gunners have their sights on Bournemouth's Kroupi, although they will need to overcome some major obstacles to pull off the transfer in the new year.

Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain and German giants Bayern Munich are among those obstacles, with the European heavyweights believed to be among Kroupi's suitors.

Even if they can get ahead of their competition, Arsenal would still face the difficult task of convincing Bournemouth to part ways with an important player in the middle of the season.

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Why are Bournemouth desperate to keep Kroupi?

Kroupi finished the 2025-26 Premier League season as Bournemouth's top scorer after netting 13 goals in 33 appearances.

The Frenchman's progress has been hampered by a foot injury which required surgery and forced him to miss the first two months of the season.

Kroupi has recently returned to the fray with three substitute appearances, although Bournemouth boss Marco Rose is keen to exercise caution with the minutes he gives the 20-year-old as he continues to build up fitness.

With Kroupi being eased back into action, Bournemouth will be reluctant to sanction his departure in January, especially as they will want to keep their key players to give them the best chance of enjoying success this term.

The Cherries harbour ambitions of going a long way in the Europa League, while they are also looking to match or go close to equalling last season's sixth-place finish in the Premier League.