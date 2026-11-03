Liverpool predicted lineup vs. Fenerbahce: Andoni Iraola faces midfield choice after Dominik Szoboszlai returns from injury

Liverpool will travel to take on Turkish giants Fenerbahce on Wednesday, battling to keep their perfect start to the Champions League's league-phase intact.

Andoni Iraola's Reds were beaten 1-0 by Arsenal on Sunday afternoon, though the boss will be pleased with his team's performance overall - as well as the fact there were no new injuries from the intense showdown at Anfield.

With that in mind, Alisson Becker should start in goal this week, shielded by captain Virgil van Dijk and Jeremy Jacquet at centre-back, while youngster Giovanni Leoni is closing in on a return to training after more than a year out due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Flanking the centre-halves will be Ronald Araujo at right-back and Kostas Tsimikas on the left, with the Greek star likely to come into the XI in place of the rested Milos Kerkez, and both Jeremie Frimpong (hamstring) and Conor Bradley (knee) unavailable.

Ryan Gravenberch was left on the bench against Arsenal, though he looks set for a start at the base of midfield alongside Alexis Mac Allister, who is expected to be substituted for either Trey Nyoni or Dominik Szoboszlai in the second half.

In the attacking third, Rio Ngumoha should start on the right wing, with Bradley Barcola on the left, the latter looking for his first goals since netting a hat-trick during the 6-3 win over LASK on matchday two.

Alexander Isak could begin the night on the bench, presenting an opportunity for Lewis Koumas to lead the line, supported by Florian Wirtz from the number 10 role while striker Hugo Ekitike continues his rehabilitation following the Achilles rupture he suffered in April.

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Alisson; Araujo, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Ngumoha, Wirtz, Barcola; Koumas