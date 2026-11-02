Arsenal make Premier League history by doing something no side has ever done to Liverpool at Anfield

Arsenal strengthened their position at the top of the Premier League with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Liverpool at Anfield.

Kai Havertz's first-half goal proved decisive, but Mikel Arteta's side also delivered another outstanding defensive performance.

In fact, the Gunners achieved something no visiting team had ever managed against Liverpool at Anfield in Premier League history.

Liverpool fail to register a shot on target against Arsenal at Anfield

© Iconsport / MB Media

According to The xG Philosophy, Arsenal conceded just 0.00 expected goals on target (xGOT) against Liverpool, a record low for a visiting team at Anfield in the Premier League era.

The statistic underlines the effectiveness of Arteta's defensive unit, particularly given the pressure Liverpool applied during the opening stages.

Arsenal took the lead in the 16th minute when Declan Rice delivered a dangerous ball across the face of goal, allowing Havertz to convert at the back post.

No team had ever done this to Liverpool at Anfield in Premier League history. — The xG Philosophy (@xGPhilosophy) November 1, 2026

Liverpool responded with sustained pressure, with goalkeeper David Raya producing an important intervention to prevent Virgil van Dijk's flick-on from reaching Alexander Isak. Florian Wirtz also struck the crossbar with a free-kick as the hosts searched for an equaliser.

However, the Gunners' defensive organisation improved considerably after the interval, restricting Liverpool's opportunities and ensuring Raya was rarely seriously troubled.

Myles Lewis-Skelly's introduction helped the champions regain control late on, while Alisson denied Christos Tzolis a second goal with an excellent save.

The result secured Arsenal's first Premier League victory at Anfield since 2012 and moved them three points clear at the summit.

Andoni Iraola has fresh attacking concerns - or were Arsenal's defence just too good?

© Iconsport / PA Images

There is no doubt that Arsenal deserve enormous credit for their defensive display, but Liverpool's attacking numbers will concern Andoni Iraola.

The Reds have registered just 13.3 expected goals (xG) in the Premier League this season, ranking tenth in the division, while their 12 big chances created leave them joint-19th. They also rank eighth for touches inside the opposition box, ninth for shots on target per match and joint bottom for set-piece goals, having failed to score from one.

Alexander Isak has managed six goals in eight league appearances, but the striker has received limited service, while big-money signings Florian Wirtz and Bradley Barcola have yet to deliver consistent end product.

Arsenal's defensive structure undoubtedly contributed to those struggles, but Liverpool cannot rely on facing opponents who allow them to create opportunities through sustained pressure.

Iraola's attacking approach has shown promise, particularly with the pace and intensity of their high press, but the lack of quality in the final third is becoming increasingly difficult to overlook.

Against Arsenal, the Gunners' defensive excellence was the main story. However, Liverpool's inability to turn promising attacking positions into genuine chances suggests there is still plenty of work for Iraola to do.