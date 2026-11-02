Liverpool transfer news: Reds mull surprise plan to bring Alexander-Arnold home

Trent Alexander-Arnold is struggling at Real Madrid this season, and Liverpool are thinking about signing him, via a rather surprising option, according to the Spanish press.

With his line-up against Barcelona (2-1), Jose Mourinho disowned Real Madrid’s summer transfer business, sending Denzel Dumfries and Trent Alexander-Arnold to the bench in favour of midfielder Federico Valverde.

Although the boss supports his two full-backs publicly, the question of a departure arises for the 28-year-old Englishman in particular, as he is wanted by Liverpool and Chelsea, among others.

According to Cadena SER, however, Liverpool have a surprising plan for their former player.

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Liverpool inspired by Endrick in Trent Alexander-Arnold pursuit?

The outlet says that the Premier League’s current fifth-placed side is considering offering Real Madrid a loan for their number 14 this winter.

Admittedly, Alexander-Arnold is playing little in Spain this season, with seven games and one assist, and is third choice in his position. But what would be the Spanish club’s interest in sending the former Liverpool man away via a deal that would not be permanent and would bring in little money?

Unlike Endrick (20), sent to Lyon last year and again on his way out in January via a loan, the right-back would have no future at Real Madrid afterwards if he moved in January 2027, because his age (28) does not suggest that his progress will be on the rise.

All in all, if there is a loan, this temporary transfer will need to include a compulsory option to buy. Otherwise, the Spanish side will have no interest in parting with Trent Alexander-Arnold.

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A loan for Alexander-Arnold, a far-fetched idea from Liverpool?

While Real Madrid signed the 36-cap international for a minimal sum (£8.5m) in 2025, a few weeks before the end of his contract at Liverpool, a sale for a reasonable amount would in any case guarantee the Spanish club a profit, despite the fall in Alexander-Arnold’s market value, now estimated at around £51m.

According to Marca, the right-back is not considering leaving the club for the moment. But Real Madrid’s interest in Spain’s Pedro Porro (Tottenham), who is also targeted by Barcelona, should not reassure him about his sporting and personal future in the Spanish capital.

An offer from Liverpool, or Chelsea, could speed up the matter, provided that the deal is permanent: it is hard to see Real Madrid wanting to keep Trent Alexander-Arnold in their squad beyond January 2027, if a move happens.