Liverpool injury, suspension list and return dates for Fenerbahce: Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong latest

Liverpool must bounce back in the Champions League on Wednesday, when they take on Fenerbahce at Sukru Saracoglu Stadium.

Having lost 1-0 against Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday, supporters are desperate for a confidence-boosting win.

The Reds have won all three Champions League games so far, but Andoni Iraola should be wary about underestimating Fenerbahce.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Liverpool’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of their Champions League fixture against Fenerbahce.

JEREMIE FRIMPONG

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: November 22 (vs. Manchester United)

Speedster Jeremie Frimpong was brought on at half time against Brentford on October 17, but had to be replaced just seven minutes later with a hamstring injury.

The right-back is set to be sidelined until after the international break, and Iraola stated on October 19, "It’s going to be difficult, I think, before the [November international] break. We will try but it's going to be difficult to have him."

HUGO EKITIKE

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Status: Out

Type of injury: Achilles

Possible return date: December 26 (vs. Hull City)

Striker Hugo Ekitike has been out of action since rupturing his Achilles against Paris Saint-Germain in April, and is going through rehabilitation following surgery on the tear.

The Frenchman is unlikely to take to the pitch for at least another couple of months, but has been included in Liverpool's squad for the Champions League league-phase, and could return during the festive period.

GIOVANNI LEONI

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: January 2 (vs. Coventry City)

Nineteen-year-old centre-back Giovanni Leoni is another long-term absentee for Liverpool, having suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury on his debut in September 2025.

Speaking on October 15, Iraola revealed that the defender has faced a setback, saying, "It’s taking more time than we wanted. The plan was to train with the team in this past international break [but] probably it’s going to be in the next [one]."

CONOR BRADLEY

© Imago / Action Plus

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: November 22 (vs. Manchester United)

Right-back Conor Bradley has been unavailable since picking up a major knee injury against Arsenal in January, though he is planning a return this autumn.

The academy graduate has yet to join team training, but is making progress in his rehabilitation and started doing ball work earlier this month.

LIVERPOOL SUSPENSION LIST

Liverpool have no players suspended for this match.