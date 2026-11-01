Preview: Bodo/Glimt vs Lille - prediction, team news, lineups

Sensing an opportunity to snatch a win in the Champions League's league-phase, Bodo/Glimt will welcome Lille to Aspmyra Stadion on Tuesday.

Glimt are desperate to avoid a third defeat in four continental games, though Les Dogues are looking to build on their win last time out by collecting their first points in the competition.

Match preview

Kjetil Knutsen's Bodo are currently embroiled in a tense title race at the summit of Norway's Eliteserien, and they will be hoping that their 3-2 triumph over rivals Viking FK can inspire them to victory in midweek.

Glimt raced into an early two-goal lead during Friday's top-of-the-table showdown, only for Viking to claw their way back to 2-2 with less than 40 minutes on the clock.

However, Knutsen's side got their noses back in front via Jens Hauge moments later and were able to hold out to beat the reigning champions and draw level on points in second, with both teams' managers being sent off before the interval.

Inspired by their success in that heated clash, Bodo - who currently sit 28th in the league-phase table - will be eyeing a spot in the Champions League's top 24 by the end of the matchweek.

In order to rise through the ranks, Glimt will need to bounce back from a 4-3 defeat to Napoli last time out in Europe, though they will be buoyed by facing one of the competition's strugglers on home turf.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Meanwhile, Davide Ancelotti's Lille have produced a strong campaign overall, but it would be fair to say that they have stumbled over the past month.

Prior to their 1-0 victory against Lens on Friday, Les Dogues had produced a four-game winless run across all competitions, losing twice and drawing twice.

Those defeats were both in the Champions League, with Ancelotti's men beaten 3-0 by Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on October 10, and 4-2 by Galatasaray at home two weeks ago.

To make matters worse, Lille are still waiting for their first Champions League points this term and sit 35th in the table, three shy of the top 24 and six behind the top eight.

That being said, the club's continental strife belies the fact that Les Dogues are second only to Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1 so far, and are not to be underestimated on Tuesday after scoring in all but one of their 13 matches this season.

Bodo/Glimt Champions League form:

Bodo/Glimt form (all competitions):

Lille Champions League form:

Lille form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Herve Bellenger

Bodo will be without goalkeepers Julian Faye Lund and Isak Sjong due to respective injuries, though Nikita Haikin should be on hand to continue between the sticks.

Midfielder Hakon Evjen is also sidelined with a knee injury, while August Mikkelsen is dealing with a groin issue, so Patrick Berg and Sondre Fet could start in the centre of the park, platforming a strike partnership of Ole Didrik Blomberg and Andreas Helmersen.

As for Lille, they are missing the versatile Ethan Mbappe, who is serving the final game of his suspension following a red card against Real Betis on matchday one, while Hamza Igamane has a knee injury, and fellow striker Ayase Ueda is working his way back from a foot injury.

In their absence, 40-year-old Olivier Giroud could lead the line on Tuesday, supported by a trio of Dilane Bakwa, Hakon Haraldsson and Soriba Diaoune.

Elsewhere, right-back Tiago Santos suffered an anterior cruciate ligament tear and meniscus damage against Le Havre on October 12, so 18-year-old Maxima Goffi looks set to start in midweek.

Bodo/Glimt possible starting lineup:

Haikin; Sjovold, Bjortuft, Gundersen, Bjorkan; Auklend, Fet, Berg, Hauge; Blomberg, Helmersen

Lille possible starting lineup:

Ozer; Goffi, Ngoy, Alexsandro, Perraud; Andre, Bentaleb; Bakwa, Haraldsson, Diaoune; Giroud

We say: Bodo/Glimt 2-2 Lille

Bodo may have lost two of their three Champions League matches so far, but they will be inspired by their victory over Viking and could deliver a strong performance in midweek.

However, Lille will be desperate to get off the mark in the competition, and may hold Glimt to a draw after ending their winless run.

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