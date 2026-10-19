Tuesday's Champions League predictions including PSG vs. Barcelona, Liverpool vs. Villarreal

Today's Champions League predictions include Paris Saint-Germain's clash with Barcelona, and a contest between Liverpool and Villarreal at Anfield.

© Imago / Branislav Racko

Fenerbahce welcome Slavia Prague to the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium on Tuesday evening for a UEFA Champions League league-phase encounter, with both sides seeking their first victory of the 2026-27 campaign.

The Turkish side are looking to recover from a humiliating 6-0 defeat away to Aston Villa, while Slavia arrive in Istanbul after losing 2-0 to Sabah and are now without a win in their last two matches across all competitions.

We say: Fenerbahce 2-1 Slavia Prague

Fenerbahce's European results so far do little to inspire confidence, but their domestic performances suggest they have the quality to respond.

Slavia can cause problems with their pressing and movement, yet the hosts possess enough attacking quality to exploit defensive gaps and edge a closely contested encounter.

> Click here to read our full preview for Fenerbahce vs. Slavia Prague, including team news and predicted lineups

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Champions League debutants Sabah host Borussia Dortmund at the Baku Olympic Stadium on Tuesday, aiming to secure consecutive victories in the competition.

The Azerbaijani outfit beat Slavia Prague 2-0 last week to claim their first-ever success in the competition at only the second attempt, and they now seek an even bigger scalp against a wobbling BVB on matchday three.

We say: Sabah 1-2 Borussia Dortmund

Dortmund's consecutive blanks and four straight Champions League away defeats offer Sabah genuine hope of adding another famous scalp to last week's breakthrough victory over Slavia Prague.

The hosts can make life uncomfortable for Kovac's vulnerable side, but Die Borussen should possess just enough firepower to halt their winless run and escape Baku with maximum points.

> Click here to read our full preview for Sabah vs. Borussia Dortmund, including team news and predicted lineups

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After last week's dramatic defeat, Roma must try again to get their first Champions League win since 2019, as they welcome Slovan Bratislava to Stadio Olimpico on Tuesday.

While the Italian side let victory over Real Madrid slip through their grasp, Slovan lost yet another league-phase game, going down 3-0 on matchday two.

We say: Roma 2-0 Slovan Bratislava

Since making their league-phase debut two years ago, Slovan have shipped an average of 3.6 goals per game, and they have already faced the most shots on target in this season's Champions League.

That does not bode well for Toure's men in Rome, where the hosts are particularly hard to beat. Only a handful of fitness issues may blunt Roma's cutting edge and keep the scoreline down.

> Click here to read our full preview for Roma vs. Slavan Bratislava, including team news and predicted lineups

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Two sides chasing their first Champions League win of the season meet at Estadio do Dragao on Tuesday, when Porto host PSV in matchday three of the league phase.

The hosts from Portugal have lost both of their opening two fixtures of this European campaign and sit 30th on the 36-team table, four spots below the Netherlands visitors, who have managed just one point from a possible six.

We say: Porto 2-1 PSV Eindhoven

Porto’s home advantage could count in their favour against an injury-threatened PSV, who have struggled on the road, so we are backing the Dragons to secure their first win of the competition.

> Click here to read our full preview for Porto vs. PSV Eindhoven, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / Giuseppe Maffia

Still without a point in this season's Champions League, ailing Napoli will welcome Bodo/Glimt to Stadio Maradona on Tuesday.

Also struggling in Serie A, the Italian side must try to get off the mark at their third attempt, but Bodo beat Borussia Dormund last week and are on a four-game winning run.

We say: Napoli 1-1 Bodo/Glimt

None of Bodo/Glimt's last 34 European matches have finished goalless, so there should be some final-third action at the Maradona.

Momentum is certainly on the visitors' side, but they are usually less effective away from home, while Napoli have a point to prove after two recent failures.

> Click here to read our full preview for Napoli vs. Bodo/Glimt, including team news and predicted lineups

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Fighting to continue their 100% start in the Champions League's league-phase, Stuttgart will welcome in-form Atletico Madrid to MHPArena on Tuesday.

Die Roten are looking for respite from their domestic woes, but Los Rojiblancos could make it seven wins on the bounce across all competitions.

We say: Stuttgart 1-2 Atletico Madrid

Stuttgart have struggled in the Bundesliga this season, but the Champions League has been a fruitful competition so far, and they are likely to put up a fight on Tuesday.

However, Atletico are in strong form, and could prove too much for the hosts, defying their poor record in Germany to prevail in a narrow clash.

> Click here to read our full preview for Stuttgart vs. Atletico Madrid, including team news and predicted lineups

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Liverpool will look to maintain their perfect Champions League record on Tuesday, when Villarreal travel to Anfield.

The Reds are fifth in the league phase table with six points from six following their 6-3 success against LASK Linz on October 14, whereas the Spanish visitors are 14th with three points.

We say: Liverpool 2-0 Villarreal

Liverpool have improved considerably as the season has progressed, and they will come into their game at Anfield full of confidence.

Reds fans should not expect a straightforward encounter given Villarreal have proven difficult to beat in recent weeks, but it would be surprising if the hosts failed to claim three points.

> Click here to read our full preview for Liverpool vs. Villarreal, including team news and predicted lineups

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A week after suffering a 4-2 beatdown by European champions Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City welcome AEK Athens to the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday, looking to return to winning ways in the Champions League.

Enzo Maresca's men did secure maximum points in the league at the weekend to maintain their unblemished record in the competition, but their overall performances remain mixed ahead of the Greek side's visit.

We say: Manchester City 3-1 AEK Athens

AEK's rested legs and established strike partnership could expose a City defence that conceded four goals against PSG before allowing promoted Ipswich to score twice at the weekend.

Nevertheless, the Yellow-Blacks' miserable away record in the Champions League proper suggests that Maresca's rotated side will return to winning ways with room to spare.

> Click here to read our full preview for Man City vs. AEK Athens, including team news and predicted lineups

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Another blockbuster Barcelona reunion awaits Luis Enrique and his Paris Saint-Germain charges on Tuesday evening, when the Champions League holders welcome one of their fiercest rivals for the crown to the Parc des Princes in a top-of-the-table league phase clash.

Both Les Parisiens and La Blaugrana are two for two in Europe in 2026-27, the former taking down Slovan Bratislava and Manchester City while Hansi Flick's side have torn apart Galatasaray and Feyenoord.

We say: Paris Saint-Germain 3-2 Barcelona

After PSG and Bayern Munich served up a glut of goals in last year's attacking masterclass, expect both nets to bulge several times when a rejuvenated Parisiens side welcome the most potent attacking team in Europe's big five leagues in Barcelona.

However, Flick's sensational attack may fall just short on this occasion, as Enrique could afford to spare more big names in league action and can therefore mastermind a third straight win over La Blaugrana for the Champions League holders, ending his former club's 100% record in the process.

> Click here to read our full preview for PSG vs. Barcelona, including team news and predicted lineups