Preview: Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona - prediction, team news, lineups

Another blockbuster Barcelona reunion awaits Luis Enrique and his Paris Saint-Germain charges on Tuesday evening, when the Champions League holders welcome one of their fiercest rivals for the crown to the Parc des Princes in a top-of-the-table league phase clash.

Both Les Parisiens and La Blaugrana are two for two in Europe in 2026-27, the former taking down Slovan Bratislava and Manchester City while Hansi Flick's side have torn apart Galatasaray and Feyenoord.

Match preview

Top dogs in Europe for the past two seasons and already top of the continental tree this time around, PSG are on course to sail through to the last 16 as league-phase winners, and the first 30 minutes of Etihad action last week demonstrated why.

Even with no Khvicha Kvaratskhelia - last year's Champions League player of the season - in the starting XI, PSG produced a scintillating half-hour of football to race into a 3-0 lead against the Premier League leaders, becoming the first away team to ever score 3+ goals in the first half of a Champions League match at the Etihad.

While Man City 'won' the second half thanks to Erling Haaland's two strikes either side of a Maghnes Akliouche goal, the damage was done in PSG's first-half masterclass, which served as further proof that the European champions are well and truly back.

After failing to win any of their first three Ligue 1 games of the season, Les Parisiens have now triumphed in six on the spin in all tournaments, after following up their six-goal Man City success with a 3-1 comeback win at Strasbourg in the top flight.

PSG have averaged over three goals per game during their six-game winning sequence - netting 19 in total - but cracks have appeared in Enrique's defence; the holders have kept just one clean sheet in 10 matches this term and have conceded in each of their last four contests.

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Hardly masters of the rearguard arts themselves, Barcelona can only boast one clean sheet from their last seven games across all competitions, but the La Liga champions have also let their absorbing attack do the talking this term.

The joint-second highest scorers in the 2026-27 Champions League with nine goals - the same number as Aston Villa and one fewer than PSG's unrivalled 10 - Barca put five past Feyenoord last month before hitting Galatasaray for four in Istanbul on matchday two, coming from a goal down to prevail 4-1.

Another exhilarating away day followed in La Liga on Saturday evening, when La Blaugrana bested Real Betis 5-2 to extend their extraordinary 100% record this term, now sitting on 11 victories from as many matches in all tournaments.

Flick's men have netted multiple goals in every single one of those triumphs too - firing in 48 in total - while Saturday's success saw Barcelona become the first team since Real Madrid in 1968 to win each of their first nine La Liga matches in a single season.

However, the last two head-to-heads between PSG and Barcelona have seen the French champions prevail - most recently a 2-1 Camp Nou win in the 2025-26 league phase - and even La Blaugrana's last victory in this battle, a 3-2 quarter-final away triumph in 2024, was in vain owing to PSG's 4-1 second-leg slaughter six days later.

Paris Saint-Germain Champions League form:

Paris Saint-Germain form (all competitions):

Barcelona Champions League form:

Barcelona form (all competitions):

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PSG's only two injury issues at the time of writing concern youthful midfielder Senny Mayulu and teenage goalkeeper Alessandro Longoni, both of whom missed the Strasbourg triumph with dead legs, although the former is now back in full training.

Once again, Enrique had the luxury of making an abundance of changes for PSG's latest domestic outing, as all of Willian Pacho, Vitinha, Nuno Mendes, Fabian Ruiz, Achraf Hakimi, Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue were either unused substitutes or came off the bench against Strasbourg.

Expect each member of the septet to return to the first XI on Tuesday, as well as evergreen captain Marquinhos, absent from the travelling squad entirely at the weekend due to workload management.

Barcelona are not so fortunate on the fitness front, though, as Flick is still missing Andreas Christensen (thigh) and Roony Bardghji (ACL), while all of Jules Kounde, Eric Garcia and Gerard Martin suffered knocks against Real Betis.

Flick is confident that Kounde and Martin's ankle blows are nothing major, but Garcia will need further examinations on a suspected thigh problem and the Blaugrana must also give Gabriel Jesus a once-over after the ex-Arsenal striker was seen limping at the weekend.

However, Flick may axe Jesus regardless, as the 14-goal Raphinha came off the bench on Saturday following a muscle issue and could be reinstated to the frontline alongside Anthony Gordon.

Paris Saint-Germain possible starting lineup:

Safonov; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Ruiz, Vitinha, Neves; Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

J. Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, G. Martin, Cancelo; Pedri, Rodri; Yamal, Lopez, Gordon; Raphinha

We say: Paris Saint-Germain 3-2 Barcelona

After PSG and Bayern Munich served up a glut of goals in last year's attacking masterclass, expect both nets to bulge several times when a rejuvenated Parisiens side welcome the most potent attacking team in Europe's big five leagues in Barcelona.

However, Flick's sensational attack may fall just short on this occasion, as Enrique could afford to spare more big names in league action and can therefore mastermind a third straight win over La Blaugrana for the Champions League holders, ending his former club's 100% record in the process.

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