Barcelona news: Hansi Flick's side equal 57-year Real Madrid record in Real Betis victory

Barcelona have equalled a La Liga record that has been held by Real Madrid for 57 years.

Hansi Flick's side have produced an outstanding start to the campaign, winning each of their 11 matches in all competitions.

Their latest success came on Saturday as they recorded a 5-2 victory at Real Betis, who were competitive in the game until just past the hour mark.

The home side got back to 1-1 and 3-2 down by the 53rd minute, before the Catalan giants kicked on during the final half-hour.

Flick's side now sit five points clear of the chasing pack in the La Liga table.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

What La Liga record did Barcelona break against Real Betis?

In recording what was their ninth successive win in this season's La Liga, Barcelona matched a feat held by their fierce rivals Real Madrid.

Barcelona became just the second team in La Liga history to emerge victorious from their opening nine fixtures of a season.

Real Madrid have held that record on their own since the 1968-69 campaign.

However, despite scoring five times against Betis, Barcelona fell short of the most amount of goals ever scored during that period.

Sevilla's return of 42 during the 1940-41 remains the total to beat on that front.

© Iconsport / Javier Borrego/AFP7 via ZUMA Press Wire

What next for Barcelona?

Barcelona now commence their most important week of 2026-27 so far, starting with a Champions League showdown against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night.

That contest at Parc des Princes is followed by Barcelona hosting Real Madrid at Camp Nou on October 25.

They then have a rare midweek off before playing Alaves on October 31.