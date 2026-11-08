Julian Alvarez receives Enrique Cerezo message before Barcelona clash

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has urged Julian Alvarez to let his football do the talking as the Argentina international prepares to face Barcelona for the first time since his controversial attempt to join the Catalan giants.

The former Manchester City striker endured a turbulent summer after publicly expressing his desire to leave Atletico, with Barcelona emerging as his preferred destination before the Madrid club refused to sanction a transfer.

Alvarez subsequently faced hostility from sections of the Atletico support and was forced to apologise for his comments, although his recent performances have helped repair some of the damage.

Now, with Barcelona visiting the Metropolitano on Sunday for a crucial La Liga encounter, Cerezo believes the 26-year-old has an opportunity to put the controversy further behind him.

The Atletico president has acknowledged the significance of the reunion but insists that Alvarez's priority must be to deliver for Diego Simeone's side, who could move above Barcelona with a victory.

Enrique Cerezo sends Julian Alvarez clear message before Barcelona reunion

Speaking to Cadena SER on Friday, Cerezo was asked about Alvarez's first meeting with the club that spent much of the summer attempting to secure his signature.

The Atletico president recognised that the occasion would carry particular significance for the Argentine, given the controversy surrounding his failed move.

"It's a very special game for him," Cerezo said, before acknowledging that the striker had already admitted his mistake and apologised.

He then made clear what was expected of Alvarez, insisting that his responsibility was now to "play and score goals for Atletico Madrid".

Cerezo was also questioned about the prospect of discussing Alvarez's future with Barcelona president Joan Laporta when the two clubs meet.

"He'll get his answer," was his brief response.

The comments come as Atletico attempt to move beyond a dispute that dominated their summer transfer window and damaged their relationship with one of their most important players.

Alvarez had initially fuelled speculation about his future in March, when he refused to guarantee that he would remain at the Metropolitano.

Barcelona subsequently pursued the Argentina international, with reports in Spain suggesting that the Catalan club had explored a five-year contract and a potential €100m (£87m) offer.

However, Atletico maintained that Alvarez was not for sale, pointing to his contract until June 2030 and a release clause reportedly worth €500m (£435m).

The dispute intensified during the World Cup in June, when Alvarez publicly suggested that a departure would be the best outcome and spoke about fulfilling his dream.

His comments were widely interpreted as confirmation of his desire to join Barcelona, prompting a furious response from Atletico's hierarchy.

The Spanish club accused Barcelona of approaching their player without following the required procedures and lodged complaints with both the Spanish Football Federation and FIFA.

The disagreement eventually resulted in Barcelona receiving a €602 (£503) fine from the Spanish FA in October.

FIFA, meanwhile, determined that the matter fell outside its jurisdiction.

Despite the prolonged negotiations and public exchanges between the clubs, Alvarez remained in Madrid when the summer transfer window closed.

© Iconsport / TGB Photo Sport/Tomas Garrido/Alamy

Julian Alvarez seeks to complete Atletico Madrid reconciliation against Barcelona

The failure of the proposed transfer left Alvarez facing an uncomfortable return to Atletico's dressing room and supporters.

He was booed during the early weeks of the season, including during the August meeting with Villarreal, as fans expressed their frustration with his attempts to leave.

His situation began to improve last month, however, when he scored the winner in Atletico's 1-0 victory over Deportivo La Coruna on October 24.

After the match, Alvarez publicly apologised for his comments during the World Cup, acknowledging that he had chosen the wrong moment and manner to discuss his future.

"I understand why the fans are angry. If I were a fan, I'd be angry too," he admitted.

The striker also thanked supporters who had continued backing him and expressed his determination to rebuild their relationship through his performances.

Sections of the Metropolitano crowd responded with a standing ovation following his decisive goal, suggesting that the tension surrounding his future had begun to ease.

Simeone subsequently praised Alvarez for acknowledging his mistake, recognising the importance of having the forward performing at his best.

Sunday's match presents another opportunity for the Argentine to demonstrate his commitment on the pitch.

The stakes extend considerably beyond his personal circumstances.

Barcelona lead La Liga with 30 points from 11 matches, while Atletico sit two points behind them. Real Madrid have also reached 30 points after Saturday's 3-0 victory over Valencia, although they have played one game more than their two title rivals.

A home victory would therefore send Atletico to the top of the table ahead of the November international break.

Barcelona, meanwhile, have moved on from their unsuccessful pursuit of Alvarez, with Raphinha flourishing in a central attacking role under Hansi Flick.

For Alvarez, the reunion arrives at a particularly sensitive stage of his Atletico career.

His summer departure never materialised, his relationship with the supporters is gradually improving, and his club president has now made his expectations clear.

Scoring against Barcelona would give Atletico a significant boost in the title race while providing the Argentine with another opportunity to demonstrate where his immediate priorities lie.