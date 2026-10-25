Arsenal transfer news: Julian Alvarez apology offers fresh hope amid Barcelona competition

Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez has issued a grovelling apology to supporters for openly expressing his desire to leave the club over the summer.

The former Manchester City striker was heavily linked with moves to Arsenal and Barcelona during the most recent transfer window, and his desire to join the reigning La Liga champions was an open secret.

Alvarez stoked the fire over the summer by claiming it was his "dream" to play for Barcelona, comments which burned bridges with Atletico fans, who have since been booing the Argentina international during home games this season.

Alvarez's transfer desire and fitness problems have disrupted the beginning to his 2026-27 campaign, as he only made his first La Liga start of the campaign against Deportivo La Coruna on Saturday, but he ended up scoring the winner in a 1-0 triumph.

Following Atletico's victory, Alvarez expressed regret over his comments - labelling them a "mistake" - and vowed to win back the favour of the Metropolitano Stadium faithful.

Julian Alvarez apology in full

© Iconsport / Cesar Cebolla / Pressinphoto

"I wanted to apologize to our fans for my words during the World Cup. They were a mistake. Both the way I said them and the timing," Alvarez told Movistar, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

"Especially because I understand why the fans were angry. I would have been angry too if I were a fan. Even more so considering how much they’ve supported me. They’ve been very generous, and I really appreciate that.

"I also want to thank the team because they’ve supported me throughout this time. I’m gradually feeling better. I’m grateful to all my teammates because they’ve supported me.

"I’m working to improve. I’ve been feeling better in the last few matches, both physically and on the ball. I want to help the team and give my best. When you’re feeling good in life, it shows on the pitch.

"Even though we’re professionals, everything has an influence. I feel good and ready to compete for everything. Hopefully, through hard work and humility, I can turn this situation around."

Alvarez has now made decisive contributions in both of Atletico's last two La Liga games, also supplying the assist for Alex Baena's 89th-minute winner in a 1-0 victory at Espanyol on October 17.

The 26-year-old also struck Atletico's only goal in their 1-1 Champions League draw with Stuttgart during the week, meaning he boasts three goal involvements from his last three games in a red and white kit.

Arsenal transfer news: Still hope for Gunners in Julian Alvarez chase

© Iconsport / Cesar Cebolla / Pressinphoto, Azzuu

Alvarez remains under contract with Atletico Madrid until the end of the 2029-30 season, and the capital giants would be expected to demand at least £100m to sanction his sale in the summer of 2027.

While the ex-Man City striker appears genuinely remorseful and is working to win back the trust of Atletico supporters, he did not directly rule out a move away from the Metropolitano Stadium in the near future.

Alvarez recently changed his agent, ceasing operations with long-serving representative Fernando Hidalgo - whom he had worked with since the age of 15 - and turning to Pablo Barquero, who has strong ties with Barcelona.

Alvarez's decision could suggest that he is leaving the door open to a move to Camp Nou in the future, despite Atletico publicly stating that they would not deal with the Catalan giants in any capacity over the summer.

Arsenal remain in the picture too and have been backed to beat Barcelona to a transfer, so while Alvarez has taken one step towards rebuilding bridges with Atletico fans, the saga is far from over.