Arsenal vs. Everton lineups confirmed as Viktor Gyokeres, Jack Grealish, Mikel Merino calls made

Arsenal and Everton have confirmed their starting lineups for Saturday's Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium.

Gunners head coach Mikel Arteta has made five changes to the team that began the 2-2 Champions League draw with Bayern Munich on Wednesday, including a couple of surprise calls.

Indeed, there is a rare start in midfield for Mikel Merino, who demotes Bruno Guimaraes down to the bench, while Myles Lewis-Skelly is preferred to Riccardo Calafiori at left-back; Piero Hincapie is among the substitutes following an ankle injury.

Arteta has also promoted Viktor Gyokeres to the first XI over Kai Havertz, after the Sweden international provided the assist for Declan Rice's equaliser at the Allianz Arena in midweek.

As expected, Eberechi Eze makes a swift return to the starting lineup in place of the injured Bukayo Saka, while Ben White replaces Jurrien Timber at right-back in an increasingly familiar alteration.

Despite claims that Christos Tzolis had an 'outside chance' of returning from a hamstring injury in time for the contest, the Greece international has not been included in the Arsenal matchday squad.

Arsenal vs. Everton: Jack Grealish, Jarrad Branthwaite missing for Toffees

Jack Grealish misses today's game against Arsenal due to sickness, while Jarrad Branthwaite is absent due to concussion protocols. ? — Everton (@Everton) October 24, 2026

However, Everton have been hit harder by fitness concerns than the Premier League champions, as Moyes is without both Jarrad Branthwaite and Jack Grealish for the visit to the Emirates.

On their official X account, Everton confirmed that Grealish is absent due to illness, while Branthwaite is observing concussion protocols, after his sickening collision with Chelsea goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez last weekend.

With Branthwaite absent, Jake O'Brien will partner James Tarkowski ahead of Jordan Pickford, while Brennan Johnson and Tyrique George have both been introduced in the attacking third.

Merlin Rohl began as a right winger in the Toffees' 2-0 loss to Chelsea, but the 24-year-old has now been moved to right-back in place of Ainsley Maitland-Niles, who drops to the bench against his old club.

Arsenal lead Everton by six places and eight points in the Premier League table and could draw level on points with Manchester City with a win if Aston Villa cling on for victory against the Sky Blues.

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Konsa, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Rice, Merino; Madueke, Odegaard, Eze; Gyokeres

Subs: Kepa, Mosquera, Hincapie, Timber, Havertz, Calafiori, Zubimendi, Guimaraes, Dowman

Everton XI: Pickford; Rohl, O'Brien, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Garner, Armstrong; Johnson, Dewsbury-Hall, George; Barry

Subs: Travers, King, Maitland-Niles, Keane, Dibling, Norgaard, Alcaraz, Hackney, Graham