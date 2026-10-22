Arsenal receive unexpected injury boost for Everton as 'outside chance' revealed

Arsenal have received an unexpected injury boost ahead of their Premier League clash with Everton on Saturday, as Christos Tzolis reportedly has an 'outside chance' of being available for the match.

The summer signing from Club Brugge has missed each of Arsenal's last four matches in all tournaments, having sustained a thigh injury while representing Greece in the September/October international break.

Mikel Arteta last delivered an update on Tzolis before last weekend's 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest, revealing that the 24-year-old was doing "really well" and could return in a "few weeks".

Arteta's "few weeks" admission suggested that Tzolis would not return before the end of the month, but a surprise comeback against Everton could supposedly be on the cards.

According to Connor Humm, Tzolis has taken further steps forward in his rehabilitation, and there is a slim chance that the winger will be in the matchday squad to face the Toffees.

Arsenal's Christos Tzolis has 'outside chance' of comeback vs. Everton

© Iconsport / PA Images

However, Humm adds that a return against either Fleetwood Town in the EFL Cup fourth round - taking place on October 27 - or against Liverpool on November 1 is a more realistic target.

Arteta will likely deliver an update on Tzolis during his pre-game press conference on Friday, but the Greek's earlier-than-expected return would provide an especially timely boost for the Gunners.

Arsenal are expected to be missing Bukayo Saka for a number of weeks due to the quad injury he picked up in Wednesday's 2-2 Champions League draw with Bayern Munich, one that "doesn't look good at all", Arteta conceded at full time.

With Saka out of contention, Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze are set to start out wide for Arsenal against Everton, the latter representing the most natural left-wing option in the absence of Tzolis.

Arteta can alternatively start 16-year-old wonderkid Max Dowman on the right, allowing Eze and Madueke to cover for and compete with each other on the left, but the former is still being carefully managed and has made just one Premier League substitute appearance so far this season.

Tzolis set up four goals in his first eight games for Arsenal following his £33.5m switch from Club Brugge in the summer, but the attacker is still waiting for his first goal in red and white.

Arsenal to receive two injury boosts for Everton clash?

© Iconsport / Antonio Balasco/Alamy

Tzolis could be one of two Arsenal injury boosts for the visit of Everton, as Piero Hincapie is also eyeing a comeback in the 3pm kickoff against David Moyes's side.

The Ecuadorian sustained an ankle injury in the warm-down following Arsenal's 2-1 win over Leeds United on October 10, but he is back in individual training, and Arteta did not rule out a return against Everton during his pre-Bayern press conference.

William Saliba is also practicing on his own as he recuperates from a long-term back injury, but it will be another few weeks before the Frenchman is back in contention.

Arsenal enter gameweek eight sat second in the Premier League table behind Manchester City, who will temporarily go six points clear at the summit if they beat Aston Villa in Saturday's lunchtime kickoff.