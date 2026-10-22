Bukayo Saka injury: Arsenal face anxious wait as Mikel Arteta delivers worrying update after Bayern Munich draw

Arsenal are facing an anxious wait to discover the full extent of Bukayo Saka’s left quad injury, which manager Mikel Arteta admitted "doesn’t look good at all".

The 25-year-old winger was forced off just 10 minutes into Arsenal's 2-2 Champions League draw with Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena, immediately pulling up and gesturing toward his thigh after stretching to play a pass under minimal pressure from Alphonso Davies.

The England international went straight down the tunnel and was replaced by Eberechi Eze, who made an immediate impact by firing the Gunners ahead 15 minutes later.

Although Declan Rice later secured a valuable point following goals from Davies and Harry Kane, the overarching concern for Arsenal centred on Saka's physical condition.

Saka injury: Arteta's post-match assessment leaves Gooners anxious

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Arteta expressed deep worry post-match, noting that a player forced to withdraw due to sharp pain is never an encouraging sign.

“It doesn’t look good at all, but we have to wait and see,” said the Arsenal manager via The Athletic.

“(When) a player that has to come off with a really sharp pain, it is never a good sign.”

Saka was featuring in his 10th Arsenal appearance of the campaign — 11 if August's Community Shield is included — having also played in three of England's four UEFA Nations League matches during the September-October international break.

"The level of intensity these games require is something incredible," Arteta said.

“You could see what happened in the PSG-Barcelona game last night. This is man-to-man (defending) for 96 minutes, every action. The stress, the quality, the attention you need is unbelievable. This is the highest level, and those things happen unfortunately.”

Saka injury: Arsenal's options assessed

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With Christos Tzolis already sidelined by a groin issue, a prolonged absence for Saka would stretch Arsenal's wide options thin, leaving Eze and Noni Madueke as the primary wing pairing alongside teenager Max Dowman.

Kai Havertz could also be utilised out wide, but that would be an option Arteta would likely only turn to if his options are all thinned out.

The Gunners will subject Saka to scans as they prepare for upcoming fixtures against Everton, Fleetwood Town in the Carabao Cup, and a pivotal Premier League showdown against Liverpool on November 1.

If the wide attacker's latest setback proves minor, he may not return until the start of next month; however, he is at risk of missing Arsenal's trip to Slavia Prague on November 4 and the Gunners' top-flight encounter with Hull City before next month's international break.