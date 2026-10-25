Hansi Flick reveals Barcelona's plan to stop Kylian Mbappe in El Clasico

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has explained how his side intend to contain Kylian Mbappe in Sunday's El Clasico against Real Madrid, insisting that collective organisation will be crucial to neutralising the Frenchman's pace and attacking movement.

The Catalan giants welcome their fiercest rivals to Camp Nou with a six-point advantage at the top of La Liga, having won each of their opening nine league matches.

However, Flick's preparations have been complicated by Tuesday's 4-2 Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, which exposed vulnerabilities in Barcelona's defensive structure.

Those weaknesses could prove particularly dangerous against Mbappe, who has scored nine goals in nine La Liga appearances this season and possesses the speed to exploit space behind an advanced defensive line.

Speaking at Saturday's pre-match press conference, Flick made it clear that he does not intend to abandon his usual approach or introduce a special individual marking system for the Real Madrid forward.

Instead, the German believes his players must defend collectively, maintain the correct distances between them and prevent Madrid from finding time to deliver passes into dangerous areas.

If Barcelona execute those principles effectively, Flick believes the task facing his central defenders will become considerably more manageable.

??️| Flick: "Conceding set piece goals? It's a strength of Real Madrid, of the best teams. We talked about it today and prepared for it. We have to defend better than we did in Paris." #fcblive https://t.co/4srNgQNXC3 — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) October 24, 2026

Flick explains Barcelona's collective plan to contain Mbappe

Asked whether he had devised a specific strategy to stop Mbappe, Flick emphasised the importance of Barcelona's positioning both in and out of possession.

"Our positioning, with and without the ball, is important," the 61-year-old explained.

"Without the ball, it's about maintaining the right distances between players, staying compact and putting pressure on the ball.

"That's very important when you play with a high defensive line because I think if we do all those things, it makes defending much easier for the back line. That's what we have to do."

The comments underline Flick's commitment to a defensive philosophy that requires coordination throughout the team rather than relying exclusively on the defenders closest to Mbappe.

Barcelona's midfielders and forwards must apply pressure to Madrid's players in possession, reducing their opportunities to pick out the French international's runs behind the backline.

Without that pressure, maintaining an advanced defensive line can leave the centre-backs vulnerable against an attacker capable of accelerating into open space.

Flick also expressed confidence in Pau Cubarsi and Gerard Martin, who have established an increasingly effective partnership in the heart of Barcelona's defence.

"'Cuba' and Gerard are having a great season. What they're doing is incredible," he added.

"They work together, they communicate... You can see they've grown together, and I'm very happy about that."

The pair have started together in six of Barcelona's opening 12 matches this season, with injuries elsewhere in defence increasing their importance.

Flick's confidence also reflects a previous successful attempt to contain Mbappe using similar collective principles.

During Barcelona's remarkable 4-0 victory at the Santiago Bernabeu in October 2024, the Frenchman was caught offside eight times as the visitors repeatedly used their high defensive line to frustrate Madrid's attack.

Two of Mbappe's efforts were disallowed for offside, with Barcelona's coordination proving decisive in preventing him from capitalising on several promising attacking situations.

Although the personnel have changed since that encounter, Flick appears determined to retain the core principles that made Barcelona's defensive system so effective.

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PSG defeat provides warning ahead of Mbappe test

Barcelona's recent defeat in Paris has nevertheless raised questions about whether their aggressive defensive approach can withstand sustained pressure from elite attacking opponents.

PSG scored four times against Flick's side in the Champions League, ending Barcelona's unbeaten start to the 2026-27 campaign and providing Mourinho with a recent example of how the Catalans can be exposed.

Flick acknowledged that improvements were necessary, particularly when defending set pieces, another area in which Madrid could threaten.

"We know Real Madrid's strengths, and they're among the best at set pieces," the Barcelona manager said.

"They're also physically strong. We have to defend better than we did in Paris. We discussed it today."

The German also expects Mourinho's side to arrive with confidence despite their less consistent domestic results.

Madrid have collected 21 points from their opening nine league fixtures, winning seven and losing twice, while Barcelona remain the only team with a perfect record.

However, Flick insisted that the quality of Madrid's squad, particularly in attack, makes their current league position largely irrelevant to the challenge awaiting his team.

"I expect a very confident Real Madrid team," he explained.

"They're a great club with excellent players and an excellent coach. They have fantastic players, especially in the final third. We have to be ready."

Barcelona will also be without Jules Kounde, whose ankle problem has ruled him out of the contest, further limiting Flick's defensive options.

The absence of the French defender increases the importance of keeping Barcelona's backline protected against Mbappe and Madrid's other attacking threats.

With a victory potentially extending Barcelona's lead over Madrid to nine points, Sunday's encounter offers Flick an opportunity to reinforce his side's early advantage in the title race.

Whether Barcelona can repeat their success in frustrating Mbappe will depend heavily on the collective discipline their manager has demanded.

Barcelona host Real Madrid at Camp Nou on Sunday, October 25, with kick-off scheduled for 8pm UK time.