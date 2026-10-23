Barcelona lineup vs. Real Madrid: Predicted XI for Catalan giants in El Clasico

Barcelona are expected to be without the services of Jules Kounde for Sunday's El Clasico.

Kounde is nursing an ankle issue, and it is highly unlikely at this stage of proceedings that the France international will be available for selection.

Barcelona will definitely be without Dani Olmo (adductor), Roony Bardghji (knee), Andreas Christensen (thigh) and Eric Garcia (thigh) for the La Liga contest with Real Madrid.

As a result, it should be Joao Cancelo and Xavi Espart in the full-back areas, with Gerard Martin joining Pau Cubarsi in the middle of the defence.

Rodri and Fermin Lopez are both likely to be introduced back into the side, having started on the bench against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Lamine Yamal and Raphinha will be certain starters in the final third of the field, while Anthony Gordon is expected to keep his spot down the left.

Gordon struggled to make his mark against PSG, and there is pressure on him from Karim Adeyemi, but the England international should retain his spot in the XI.

Barcelona possible starting lineup: J Garcia; Cancelo, Cubarsi, Martin, Espart; Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, Fermin, Gordon; Raphinha

> Click here to see how Real Madrid could line up against Barcelona