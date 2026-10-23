Real Madrid lineup vs. Barcelona: Predicted XI for Los Blancos in El Clasico

Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho has big decisions to make when it comes to his team selection for Sunday's El Clasico against Barcelona.

Rodrygo (knee), Ferland Mendy (hip) and Raul Asencio (leg) will miss the game at Camp Nou through injury, while Vinicius Junior is still suspended in Spain's top flight.

As a result, Yan Diomande is set to operate down the left, with Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham also certain starters in the final third of the field.

Mourinho has big decisions to make in midfield, with Federico Valverde's services potentially being used at right-back, meaning disappointment for both Denzel Dumfries and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Should Valverde be selected at right-back, then Bernardo Silva could potentially be handed a spot in central midfield alongside Aurelien Tchouameni.

Bernardo's performance against RB Leipzig in the Champions League last time out was excellent.

Arda Guler has thrived in a central position of late but may be moved across to the right here, with Endrick and Brahim Diaz expected to be among the substitutes for the first whistle.

Real Madrid possible starting lineup: Courtois; Valverde, Konate, Huijsen, Cucurella; Tchouameni, Bernardo; Guler, Bellingham, Diomande; Mbappe

> Click here to see how Barcelona could line up against Real Madrid