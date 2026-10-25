Liverpool vs. Brighton: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

Liverpool will welcome in-form Brighton & Hove Albion to Anfield on Sunday, looking for their first Premier League home win of the season.

Andoni Iraola's Reds built on their 2-1 victory over Brentford last weekend by beating Villarreal 4-3 in the Champions League on Tuesday.

As for Fabian Hurzeler's Seagulls, they followed up a 5-0 demolition of rivals Crystal Palace with a 0-0 stalemate with Jablonec.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details about how to watch Liverpool's showdown with Brighton.

What time does Liverpool vs. Brighton kick off?

This match kicks off at 2:00pm UK time on Sunday, October 25.

Where is Liverpool vs. Brighton being played?

The Seagulls will travel to Anfield, the iconic stadium that has been home to Liverpool since their inception in 1892.

How to watch Liverpool vs. Brighton in the UK

TV channels

The game will be broadcast live on the Sky Sports Premier League TV channel.

Online streaming

Alternatively, fans can stream the action live via the Sky Sports+ app, or through NOW TV if they have purchased the Sky Sports package on the online platform.

Highlights

Game-changing events will be posted to the SkySportsPL X (formerly Twitter) account, before highlights are available on the Sky Sports app after full time.

Highlights will also be uploaded to the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel later in the day.

What is at stake for Liverpool and Brighton?

Liverpool are the top away team in the Premier League so far this season, but they are yet to earn a home win in the division under Iraola.

The Reds currently sit fifth in the table with 12 points after seven matches, and following Chelsea's 2-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, victory would lift the Merseysiders into the top four.

Brighton are third with 16 points to their name, and triumph on Sunday would reduce the gap to the top of the league to just two points.

Hurzeler's side have kept five consecutive clean sheets preceding this weekend's clash, and with wins against Arsenal and Manchester United under their belt, the Seagulls will be confident at Anfield.