Liverpool transfer news: Reds battle Real Madrid for 'special' £46m defender

Liverpool are reportedly set to battle Real Madrid for the signature of Brighton & Hove Albion defender Luka Vuskovic in 2027.

Vuskovic joined Brighton from Tottenham Hotspur during the summer transfer window for a club-record fee of £46m and has already made a strong impression on the south coast.

The 19-year-old has started all seven of Brighton's Premier League matches, playing a key role in helping the Seagulls climb to third in the table with 16 points.

Brighton boast the joint-best defensive record in the league, having kept five clean sheets so far, with Vuskovic making a significant contribution to their impressive start.

The Croatian is widely regarded as a 'special' talent, and it comes as little surprise that European heavyweights such as Liverpool and Real Madrid are reportedly considering a move for him.

Liverpool eye move for Luka Vuskovic?

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According to Football Insider, Liverpool and Real Madrid are both interested in Vuskovic ahead of a potential move in 2027.

However, neither club will find it easy to prise him away from the Amex Stadium, as Brighton reportedly value the defender at £100m after signing him for less than half that amount.

Vuskovic also impressed in Germany during his loan spell at Hamburger SV from Tottenham, and there is a belief that he could eventually move on from Brighton to take the next step in his career.

Should Liverpool make a serious effort to sign Luka Vuskovic?

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Liverpool are building a strong pool of young talent, with Giovanni Leoni and Jeremy Jacquet expected to play important roles in the club's defensive future.

The Reds may need to move on from the injury-prone Joe Gomez next summer, while Virgil van Dijk is approaching the twilight of his career, even though the Dutchman still has plenty of football left in him.

Vuskovic would undoubtedly be an excellent addition to the squad, but Liverpool should be cautious about committing to £100m-plus signings in every transfer window.

In recent months, Bayer Leverkusen defender Jarell Quansah has also been linked with a return to Liverpool, although the Reds would need to pay a substantial fee to bring him back to Anfield.