Jarell Quansah future: Liverpool among three Premier League clubs 'interested' in Bayer Leverkusen defender

Liverpool are among three Premier League clubs reportedly interested in signing Jarell Quansah from Bayer Leverkusen next summer.

After progressing through the youth ranks at Liverpool, Quansah made a strong impression under Jurgen Klopp and made 58 senior appearances before joining Leverkusen for €35m (£29.8m).

Last season, Quansah made 43 appearances across all competitions for Leverkusen, scoring five goals, and represented England during the 2026 World Cup.

Naturally, his stock has risen, and several top clubs, including Real Madrid, are also keeping a close eye on the defender.

Liverpool among clubs in the race for Jarell Quansah?

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According to Florian Plettenberg, Quansah could leave Leverkusen in the summer of 2027, with movements behind the scenes already taking place.

Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal are interested in signing the 23-year-old, while Real Madrid have regularly scouted him.

Chelsea made enquiries about bringing the defender back to England this summer, while Arsenal had a €65m (£55.4m) bid rejected by Leverkusen in August.

Plettenberg claims that Liverpool have a €70m (£60m) buy-back clause, which remains valid until June 2027.

Should Liverpool move for Jarell Quansah?

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Quansah has a contract with Leverkusen until 2030, and the German club are likely to demand a substantial transfer fee, given how important the player has become to their side.

Should Liverpool swallow their pride and bring him back to Anfield? The decision makes plenty of sense, and Quansah would probably be more than happy to return to his boyhood club.

Virgil van Dijk is fast approaching the twilight of his career, while Liverpool will also need to replace Joe Gomez next summer.

Quansah can operate as both a centre-back and a right-back, and alongside Giovanni Leoni and Jeremy Jacquet, he could form the crux of the Reds' defence for many years to come.