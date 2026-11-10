Next Man United manager: Five signings Mauricio Pochettino could make in January to boost Red Devils squad

Mauricio Pochettino is the favourite to become the new Manchester United head coach, with Michael Carrick expected to lose his job at Old Trafford this week.

Man United's director of football Jason Wilcox and chief executive Omar Berrada are expected to recommend to co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, in a meeting on Wednesday, to remove Carrick as head coach in order to move in a new direction.

Pochettino has emerged as the red-hot favourite for the position, with the Argentine potentially leaving his managerial job with the United States to take the role at Old Trafford.

Here, Sports Mole looks at five players who could be signed by the 20-time English champions in January to hand the squad a much-needed boost for the second half of the season.

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Man United desperately need to boost their defence, and Bassey is believed to be on Man United's radar for the January transfer window.

The 26-year-old only has a contract with Fulham until the end of the campaign, and it is not impossible to imagine him leaving Craven Cottage in the January transfer window.

Bassey fits the bill for Man United given his age and the fact that he is proven in the Premier League, making 104 appearances in the competition for Fulham.

Man United need some pace and power in the middle of their defence, and Bassey would also bring European experience, having played in the Champions League for Ajax, and the Europa League for both the Dutch club and Rangers.

The Red Devils would not have to break the bank to sign Bassey, and he could be a very interesting January option for the 20-time English champions.

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Collins, 25, is another centre-back allegedly being monitored by Man United, with the club said to be huge admirers of the Republic of Ireland international.

The centre-back has been restricted to just six appearances for Brentford this season due to injury problems, but he made his return against Brighton & Hove Albion last time out.

Collins has made 154 Premier League appearances for Brentford, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley, while he has also been capped on 40 occasions by his country.

At 6ft 5in, Collins would bring a serious presence to the middle of the Man United defence, while he is also excellent on the ball, boasting the ability to begin attacks from the back.

Collins has a contract with Brentford until the summer of 2029, with the option of a further two years, but Man United would be a difficult club to turn down.

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Ait-Nouri was linked with a move to Man United in the latter stages of the summer transfer window, but he ultimately remained with Man City.

It has been a frustrating campaign for the 25-year-old, who has been restricted to just four appearances in all competitions, coming up with three assists.

Ait-Nouri has not made a single appearance in the Premier League this season, but he has featured on 152 occasions in the competition for Wolves and Man City, in addition to playing eight times in the Champions League.

Man United need to bring in a new left-back, and Ait-Nouri fits the bill, as he has huge experience at this level, in addition to much-needed pace and energy in a wide area.

It is not happening for Ait-Nouri at Man City at this moment in time, but he is admired by Man United and could stay in Manchester to reignite his career.

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Real Sociedad's Oskarsson has emerged as an interesting January option for Man United, with the club said to be huge admirers of the Iceland international.

The 22-year-old could be available for a fee in the region of €20m (£16.7m), making him a bargain signing, and he would give Pochettino a genuine centre-forward option.

Benjamin Sesko is out until at least January with a shin injury, while Joshua Zirkzee does not have a long-term future with the 20-time English champions.

Oskarsson, who has been compared to Erling Haaland, has scored six goals in 14 appearances for Real Sociedad during the 2026-27 campaign, including four in 10 league outings, while he has struck twice in four Europa League fixtures.

The forward has scored 23 goals in 76 appearances for La Real in all competitions and is also allegedly being tracked by Tottenham Hotspur.

© Iconsport / Daniel Weir, SPP, Sport Press Photo, Alamy Live News

Mateta's contract with Palace is due to expire at the end of the season, and it is incredibly difficult to imagine him signing an extension at this stage.

The Frenchman has scored 63 goals and registered 14 assists in 208 appearances for Palace in all competitions, including 50 goals and nine assists in 166 Premier League matches.

Man United are known admirers of the 29-year-old, and he would provide their attack with a much-needed boost in the middle of the campaign.

Mateta is likely to be available for a cut-price fee in the winter market given his contract situation.

It has been a frustrating campaign to date for the striker due to injury and suspension, but he has proven himself in England's top flight, in addition to scoring twice in seven caps for France.