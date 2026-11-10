Man United transfer news: Red Devils lining up 'bargain' January move for 23-goal striker who has been compared to Erling Haaland

Manchester United are reportedly considering making a move for Real Sociedad striker Orri Oskarsson during the January transfer window.

The Red Devils are set to be without the services of Benjamin Sesko until at least January due to a long-term shin problem, but it is possible that the striker could be out for even longer if he is eventually forced to undergo an operation to fully correct the issue.

Man United, who are soon expected to announce the departure of Michael Carrick as head coach, are believed to be looking at potential forward signings ahead of the winter market.

According to Calciomercato, their attention is currently on Oskarsson, with the Iceland international enjoying a productive season at Real Sociedad.

The report claims that the 22-year-old could be available for a fee in the region of €20m (£16.7m), which would represent a bargain in the current market.

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Man United 'consider' January move for Oskarsson

Man United are unlikely to have a free run at Oskarsson, though, with fellow English team Tottenham Hotspur also thought to be keen on his services.

Oskarsson has scored six goals in 14 appearances for Real Sociedad this season, including four in 10 league outings, while he has struck twice in four Europa League fixtures.

The forward made the move to La Real from Copenhagen in 2024, and he has a record of 23 goals in 76 appearances for his current side in all competitions.

Calciomercato have compared Oskarsson's movement to that of Manchester City's Erling Haaland, who is one of the leading centre-forwards in world football.

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Who is Man United's leading goalscorer this season?

Bruno Fernandes is Man United's leading goalscorer this season, with the 32-year-old finding the back of the net on six occasions in 14 appearances.

Bryan Mbeumo, who has often been asked to play as a centre-forward this term, is joint-second in the list alongside Matheus Cunha, with the pair netting four times each.

Joshua Zirkzee has come up with two goals - the same as Sesko - although the former does not have a long-term future at Old Trafford, with a departure in 2027 expected.