Preview: Benin vs Central African Republic - prediction, team news, lineups

Benin will seek to consolidate top spot in Group F of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers when they host the Central African Republic on Thursday, November 12.

After a relatively successful tournament in 2025, the hosts will hope to secure a ticket to next year's finals with a flurry of positive results.

Match preview

Benin recorded their first-ever win at the Africa Cup of Nations last year, when they beat Botswana 1-0 in the group stage.

The Cheetahs qualified from the group for just the second time in their history, but Egypt put a stop to their run in the last-16 after a 3-1 victory in extra time.

Head coach Gernot Rohr will be hoping to inspire his troops to another major tournament, and they have started the qualification process with relative success.

Les Guepards won their most recent qualifier against Mauritania, after securing a point away from home against Burkina Faso in their opening match.

Rohr's charges sit top of the group, but only because they have scored one more goal than Burkina Faso in second.

There is no room for error here, as any slip-up from Benin during this international window could see either Mauritania or Burkina Faso pounce.

Benin's home form is positive on paper, undefeated in their last three such matches, securing two wins and a draw.

With this being their first recorded head-to-head with these opponents, the home side will want to lay down a marker, at least ahead of their away leg next week.

© Imago / David Catry/ Isosport

The Central African Republic are still searching for their first-ever appearance at an AFCON tournament, having come close before in 2021 and 2023.

However, Les Fauves have not made the best of starts during this qualification campaign, as they suffered back-to-back defeats and head to Benin lying bottom of the group.

The worrying factor for the visitors is that they have only just appointed Abdelaziz Kerkache to take over the head coach role from Eloge Enza Yamissi.

The Moroccan has his work cut out for him, especially with his appointment coming less than a week before this crucial trip to Benin.

Kerkache inherits a team that has not won a match since October last year, and won just one of their last seven away matches, in which they lost five.

Benin Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying form:

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Benin form (all competitions):

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Central African Republic Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying form:

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Central African Republic form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

The home side will be without their captain Steve Mounie as he battles an injury, but there is good news for 16-year-old Parfait Faton, who received his maiden call-up to the national team.

Rohr will likely maintain faith with Marcel Dandjinou between the sticks, behind a back-four that could comprise Charlemagne Azongnitode, Yohan Roche, Mohamed Tijani and Tamimou Ouorou.

Sessi D'Almeida and Hassane Imourane will form part of the engine room, while Rodolfo Aloko is almost certain of a starting berth after his brace against Mauritania.

Venuste Baboula is a doubt for the visitors, as he is nursing an ankle injury, but perhaps the reverse fixture might be more suitable for him.

Karkache will still be learning about his squad, which means he may opt for much of the team that started in their 1-0 defeat to Mauritania.

Benin possible starting lineup:

Dandjinou; Azongnitode, Roche, Tijani, T. Ouorou; D'Almeida, Imourane; Aloko, Olaitan, Tessilimi; Tosin

Central African Republic possible starting lineup:

Youfeigane; Yangao, M'Baka, Gambor, Yapende; Sambia, Quarshie, Diomande; Djimet, Solet, Koyalipou

We say: Benin 2-1 Central African Republic

Home advantage is just one of the factors to consider for this clash, but Benin are ranked 56 places higher than their visitors, which means on paper they should win this.

Additionally, the travelling party must adapt to new tactics, which could require more time to bed in.

Consequently, the Cheetahs are likely to consolidate their spot in the group with three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.