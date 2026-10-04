Preview: Argentina vs Benin - prediction, team news, lineups

Lionel Messi will make his 208th and final Argentina appearance when Lionel Scaloni's charges take on Benin in Tuesday's friendly in Buenos Aires.

The contest will take place at the iconic Estadio Monumental, where Messi has played 28 times in his international career.

Match preview

Messi is set to officially bring the curtain down on his 19-year Argentina career after announcing his retirement from international football in August.

The 39-year-old's decision confirmed the World Cup final defeat to Spain as his last competitive game in international football, but he will make one final, emotional appearance for his country in Tuesday's clash against Benin, a game that will be a night of appreciation for Argentina's greatest ever footballer.

Messi will leave the international scene as Argentina's record goalscorer and all-time appearance holder after netting 125 goals in 207 appearances, including 21 in 34 World Cup games.

The 39-year-old scored seven of those 21 strikes when he fired Argentina to World Cup glory in 2022, which ended his country's 36-year wait for the ultimate prize in football.

Messi, who also won two Copa America trophies and a Finalissima during his stellar international career, joins his Argentina teammates in red-hot form after netting 12 goals in 13 appearances for Inter Miami since the World Cup final, including a goal in each of his last four outings.

Prior to Messi's arrival, Argentina returned to action with two emphatic victories, a 4-0 success against Bolivia and a mammoth 7-0 win against Burkina Faso, who field an inexperienced lineup due to travel issues.

Scaloni's charges will be heavy favourites for Argentina's first meeting with Benin, with Messi hoping to sign off by scoring against a 64th different nation in his glittering international career.

© Imago / Bildbyran

While the focus may be on Messi, Benin will want to put on a strong display in a high-profile fixture against a nation ranked 87 places above them in the FIFA World Rankings.

After losing 5-1 to Togo in their final friendly of the June international window, Benin returned to action with a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Burkina Faso in their first qualification match for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

They then went one step further to pick up a valuable 2-1 win in their home clash against Mauritania last Saturday.

Charlotte FC's Rodolfo Aloko netted a brace to take his nation to four points from two games in their quest to reach back-to-back AFCONs.

That impressive win represented the first time they have scored more than one goal in a game since a dominant 4-0 victory over Lesotho in September 2025.

They have also conceded no more than one goal in five of their last six games, although they will recognise that it will be immensely difficult to prevent Argentina from scoring multiple goals in Messi's farewell match.

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Team News

© Imago / AFLOSPORT

Villarreal defender Juan Foyth and River Plate attacker Thiago Almada withdrew from Argentina's initial squad due to injury.

Left-back Nicolas Tagliafico is a doubt for Tuesday's fixture, having been forced to sit out the wins over Bolivia and Burkina Faso with an injury issue.

Rodrigo De Paul and Giovani Lo Celso could feature in the starting lineup after being omitted from the last two friendlies as Scaloni took the opportunity to assess other players.

Messi will undoubtedly start his farewell game, with Lautaro Martinez likely to make way for the Inter Miami star.

Nicolas Otamendi is also in line to make his final international appearance, having specifically linked up with the squad for Tuesday's fixture following his retirement announcement in July.

As for Benin, right-back Abdoul Rachid Moumini has been unable to travel to Argentina due to administrative issues.

Dokou Dodo has had to return to his club, Arab Contractors, after making substitute appearances in Benin's first two friendlies of the international window.

Forward Sahid Ngobi, who has made three international appearances, was recently added to the squad for the trip to Buenos Aires.

Argentina possible starting lineup:

Martinez; Giay, Otamendi, Romero, Medina; De Paul, Mac Allister, Lo Celso, Paz; Messi, Alvarez

Benin possible starting lineup:

Djandjinou; Azongnitode, Roche, Tijani, Ourou; Hassane, D'Almeida; Aloko, Olaitan, Ourorou; Tosin

We say: Argentina 4-0 Benin

While Messi's farewell will be the main focus, Argentina will still want to mark the special occasion with a win.

Given their dominance in the last two games, we expect the hosts to create plenty of chances for an in-form Messi to add to his international tally it what should be a commanding victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.