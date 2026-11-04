Chelsea injury news: Major Emiliano Martinez update as Argentina decision made

Chelsea have seemingly been handed a boost with regards to the availability of goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

In a Premier League fixture with Everton last month, the 34-year-old sustained a fractured jaw in a collision with Jarrad Branthwaite.

The surgery that followed has subsequently led to Martinez being sidelined since that game on October 17.

However, it has since been revealed that Martinez could return earlier than anticipated with a protective face mask.

Furthermore, when addressing the issue last week, Blues boss Xabi Alonso did not rule out the possibility of Martinez returning to the squad for the game with Sunderland on Sunday.

© Iconsport / Nafis Sirazetdinov/Sputnik

Emiliano Martinez called up to Argentina squad

On Tuesday night, Lionel Scaloni revealed his Argentina squad for the November international break.

Martinez has been included in the group, suggesting that he is on the brink of a return to action.

At the same time, his selection may be partly down to his seniority in the group, as well as the desire to rediscover some sharpness on the training pitch.

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Will Alonso replace Penders with Martinez against Sunderland?

While Martinez arrived from Aston Villa as Alonso's first-choice goalkeeper, his absence has handed opportunities to Mike Penders.

Despite the mistake that he made against Tottenham Hotspur, the Belgian has since only conceded one goal - from the penalty spot - against Liverpool and Manchester United.

Based on his performances, the 21-year-old deserves to keep his place between the sticks for the trip to the Stadium of Light.

There will also be the assumption that Alonso may not feel any great need to rush Martinez back into the starting lineup, particularly with a two-week international break following that fixture.